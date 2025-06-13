"This dude is scared of a Degrassi actor"— Fans react as DJ Akademiks claims Kendrick Lamar hired Toronto SWAT to protect him

Kendrick Lamar performed at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada, on June 12, 2025, as part of his ongoing ‘Grand National Tour’ with SZA. It was K-Dot’s first concert in Drake’s hometown since the feud between the two.

Following Kendrick’s Toronto show, online music streamer DJ Akademiks claimed the Compton rapper had hired a SWAT team for his security. In a 12-second clip posted on his Akademiks TV page on X, AK wrote:

“Kendrick Lamar hired Toronto SWAT to protect him in Canada.”

The video below the post showed security personnel. However, the location seemed to be “undisclosed,” as also mentioned in the clip. It was originally shared by @djlokei, who captioned it, “Kendrick is rolling around with Toronto’s emergency task force, aka SWAT.” The video also had a watermark from Lok 24 and Toronto’s Breaking News.

Ever since the footage circulated online, netizens have had diverse reactions. For instance, X user @USA1stNotIsrael commented on Akademiks TV’s post by writing:

✝️ @USA1stNotIsrael LINK This dude is scared of a Degrassi actor 😭

The comment was in reference to Drake's role as Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, which aired from 2001 to 2008.

Many others joined the conversation and expressed similar reactions on the platform, trolling Kendrick Lamar—

“This can’t be the big bad gang banger from the west coast,” a Drake fan wrote.

“I thought y’all said nobody scared of Canadians,” another fan wrote.

“Not good look,” an individual wrote.

Meanwhile, others defended Kendrick Lamar, arguing that if he actually hired the SWAT, he did the right thing—

“Is this supposed to be some type of read? He’s in a whole other country that his OPP is from. What exactly are you getting at?” a person wrote.

“Rather be safe than sorry innit,” another person wrote.

“As any smart individual would? Tf? Lol & it's a stadium tour. I'm sure there are specific regulations like this,” a fan wrote.

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform once again in Toronto on June 13, 2025.

More about Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert

On Thursday, Kendrick Lamar entered his rap rival Drake’s turf when he performed at Toronto’s Rogers Center. K-Dot shared the stage with SZA and kicked off the show by asking the crowd:

“Toronto, you ready to party?”

He received roaring applause before rapping back-to-back tracks from his latest album, GNX, including Squabble Up and TV Off. The American rap icon also performed his hit Drake diss track Not Like Us at the end of his show, which earned him a two-minute ovation, according to the Toronto Star.

Meanwhile, fans of Drake gathered outside the Rogers Center, showing their support while wearing OVO gear. This was likely a response to the Instagram account @the6takeover’s June 9 post calling for an “OVO TAKEOVER.”

“TORONTO, STAND UP. This summer, Kendrick is coming to OUR city for two shows… but before the curtains even rise - we’re making it known. This ain’t just any city. This is DRAKE’S city. This is the 6ix. And we’re about to SHOW them,” the post’s caption read.

Demonstrators were also asked to bring speakers with them. They would receive free OVO hoodies and pizza in return.

“We’re calling all real ones, Drake fans, and 6ix-side soldiers to meet outside the Rogers Centre at 5:30 PM on June 12 & 13. No hate, no drama - just pure Toronto energy, positive vibes, and a full-out celebration of the legend who BUILT the sound of this city,” it added.

However, according to reports from The Canadian Press, the organizers later stated that “logistical constraints” did not allow them to move ahead.

While Drake hasn’t directly commented on Kendrick Lamar’s concert yet, his scheduled June 12 livestream with American streamer Kai Cenat was postponed a day prior. Cenat cited a family medical situation for “pushing the stream back a few more days” and apologized for it on his Instagram Story.

However, people online have speculated that it might have been because Cenat shook Kendrick’s hand at the 2025 BET Awards earlier this month.

