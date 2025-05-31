Why was Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” removed from the Billboard Hot 100? Rob Markman cites Morgan Wallen's album as a likely reason 

According to an Instagram post by No Jumper dated May 29, 2025, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us exited the Billboard Hot 100 this week after a 53-week-long run, making it the longest-charting hip-hop track of all time.

Genius' Head of Artist Relations, Rob Markman, put forth his opinion on Lamar's album being taken down from the Billboard Hot 100. Acknowledging multiple rumors concerning the instance, Markman claimed that Not Like Us was taken down due to Billboard's recurrent rule. The rule states:

"Descending songs are removed from the Billboard Hot 100 and Radio Songs simultaneously after 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and if ranking below No. 50, or after 52 weeks if below No. 25."

It is worth noting that the record charted No. 23 on the Hot 100 chart, marking a descent below No. 25 and surpassing the 52-week timeline to stay on the chart as well. Moreover, Markman said that country artist Morgan Wallen's latest album, I'm the Problem, was why Lamar's track got bumped down on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wallen's recent album ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 493,000 equivalent streams. Additionally, out of 37 tracks on the album, 29 made it to the Billboard Hot 100. Explaining the same, Rob Markman mentioned:

"All that new action moves everybody down a little bit. Kendrick falls from 23 to below 25 and because of the Billboard recurrent rule, Not Like Us is removed from the chart. There you have it, no bots, no conspiracy, just a perfectly logical explanation for a little known rule."

While Markman didn't name DJ Akademiks when referring to bots and conspiracies, he did attach a screenshot of Akademiks' opinion about Lamar's Not Like Us no longer existing on the Billboard Hot 100.

During one of his recent livestreams, Akademiks speculated that Kendrick Lamar's diss track fell off the charts because the bots streaming for it weren't paid for. Moreover, in a tweet via Akademiks TV, DJ Akademiks dubbed the diss track "disgustingly botched."

Kendrick Lamar said Not Like Us gives the energy of the man he represents

Kendrick Lamar released Not Like Us in May 2024 during his rap feud with Drake. The lyrics of the songs suggesting that Drizzy is a pedophile have landed the rapper's label, UMG, in a legal battle with Drake.

While Lamar's wide fanbase and multiple media tabloids have decoded the meaning of the diss track's lyrics, the rapper spoke about the essence of the song with SZA during an interview for Harper's Bazaar in October 2024. Without stating what inspired the track or who it was aimed at, Kendrick Lamar mentioned:

"Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent ... This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He's not pandering."

The Money Trees rapper stated that the man he's representing via Not Like Us can recognize his mistakes and isn't afraid to share them, adding that the man being represented:

"Can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he's less of a man. If I'm thinking of 'Not Like Us,' I'm thinking of me and whoever identifies with that."

Kendrick Lamar also performed Not Like Us during his Super Bowl halftime performance. As per Variety's February 2025 report, the streams of the diss track witnessed a 430% rise following the halftime show.

