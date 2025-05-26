"Ain’t this supposed to be the K-Dot era?” — DJ Akademiks reacts to Drake beating Kendrick Lamar as he becomes the most streamed rapper on Spotify

On Sunday, May 25, Akademiks TV posted a reaction video of a Drake-related tweet trending on X, which features a listicle ranking the rappers who earn the highest daily streams on Spotify.

Drake was on top of the list, with 48.2 million daily streams, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 31.4 million streams, Travis Scott with 25.7 million streams, and Future and Kanye West tied at fourth place, with 22.5 million streams each.

Reacting to the list, DJ Akademiks mentioned how people scream at your failures, but they're quiet when you succeed.

"It was about a year ago... Not Like Us dropped. Everybody said that the rap game is never gonna be the same. Kendrick has officially taken over... And I think last year was his year... It was also (being) said that Drake was done. You're not gonna hear many people say this today," he added.

Akademiks then pointed out that the lead that Drizzy had on the GNX rapper was more than anybody else on the list, which was nearly 17 million. Towards the end of the clip, AK also wondered aloud why all the hip-hop media pundits, who were eager to talk about numbers last year, were now silent.

"they shout his failures and whisper his accomplishments… ain’t this supposed to be the K-dot era?" Akademiks said.

Weeks before the reaction video, Akademiks tweeted about Drake topping the Spotify most daily streams list among rappers on May 4 as well.

Drake announced the return of OVO during a surprise guest appearance in a Toronto show

Besides DJ Akademiks' tweet, Drake also made headlines due to his special announcement made in Toronto over the weekend. On Saturday, May 24, the God's Plan rapper made a surprise guest appearance at Central Cee's concert in Toronto.

After congratulating the British rapper on his success, Drizzy— who was up on the VIP balcony of he venue— addressed the audience.

"I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year," he said.

He then pointed at Central Cee, saying, "We'll need you there for that," suggesting that Cee might be making an appearance at this year's OVO Fest.

Before the announcement, Drizzy performed his newest hit from $$$4U, Nokia, and praised Cee for his track, Day In The Life, calling it his favorite song and saying, "I can go word for word on that".

Drizzy's hometown music festival is returning three years after its last edition, which took place in 2022. Back then, the One Dance rapper was joined by his fellow Young Money artists, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, alongside other featured guests from Canada, like Shawn Desman, Kardinal Offishall, and Nelly Furtado.

While the Worst Behavior rapper has yet to share more details about the timing of his fest, it has a history of typically taking place in August, around the same time as the Caribbean Carnival, Caribana.

Drake has quite a reputation for making surprise announcements at other rappers' shows in Toronto. Last year, he announced his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor during the latter's set at the Budweiser Stage.

