Spotify unveils its 2025 Songs of Summer Predictions: Drake, Lady Gaga, Lorde, and more artists named contenders

Spotify has released its annual 2025 Songs of Summer Predictions, forecasting 30 tracks poised to dominate playlists globally. The list features high-profile artists like Drake, Lady Gaga, and Lorde, alongside rising stars such as Benson Boone, and KATSEYE.
The predictions blend established hits like Drake’s Nokia and Bad Bunny’s NUEVAYoL with newer releases, spanning genres from pop and Afrobeats to country collaborations and high-energy dance tracks. The streaming platform’s editorial team curated the list using cultural insights, streaming data, and industry trends.
Last year’s successful predictions included Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather and Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, which topped summer charts globally. This year’s selections highlight a mix of international acts like South Korea’s JENNIE, Nigeria’s Davido, and Moroccan-Belgian artist DYSTINCT, reflecting Spotify’s focus on diverse, cross-cultural appeal.
Notable inclusions range from Lady Gaga’s sultry How Bad Do U Want Me to Lorde’s introspective What Was That. The list also spotlights collaborations, such as Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s What I Want and WizTheMc’s Afrobeats-infused Show Me Love with Tyla. Spotify emphasized the role of regional trends, including the global rise of Afro-fusion and the resurgence of country crossovers.
Trends defining the Spotify 2025 summer soundtrack
Spotify’s editors identified five key trends shaping this year’s predictions. Afro-fusion tracks like WizTheMc’s Show Me Love and DYSTINCT’s YA BABA blend electronic, R&B, and Moroccan Arabic influences, gaining traction across Africa, Europe, and the U.S.
Meanwhile, lovestruck pop anthems such as Alex Warren’s Ordinary and Jessie Murph’s Blue Strips cater to listeners seeking lyrical, emotional depth. High-BPM rave tracks like Ely Oaks’ Running Around and Morgan Seatree’s remix of Say My Name with Florence + The Machine reflect the growing demand for fast-paced dance music.
Conversely, chill, atmospheric tracks like The Marías’ No One Noticed and Hannah Cohen’s Summer Sweat offer laid-back vibes for sunset hangs. Country collaborations also stand out, with Morgan Wallen teaming up with Tate McRae and BigXthaPlug joining Bailey Zimmerman on All The Way.
The predictions list will evolve throughout the summer as new releases gain momentum and listener habits shift. Spotify plans to update the selections on its official playlist and social channels, tracking which tracks resonate most with audiences. Last year’s mid-summer updates added breakout hits like Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, demonstrating the fluidity of seasonal trends.
Complete list of Spotify's Songs of Summer 2025:
- All The Way – BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
- back to friends – sombr
- Blue Strips – Jessie Murph
- Brunette – Tucker Wetmore
- Dark Thoughts – Lil Tecca
- Gnarly – KATSEYE
- How Bad Do U Want Me – Lady Gaga
- La Plena – W Sound 05 – W Sound, Beéle, and Ovy On The Drums
- like JENNIE – JENNIE
- Love Me Not – Ravyn Lenae
- MUTT – Leon Thomas
- Mystical Magical – Benson Boone
- My Darling – Chella
- NOKIA – Drake
- No One Noticed – The Marías
- NUEVAYoL – Bad Bunny
- Ordinary – Alex Warren
- party 4 u – Charli xcx
- Running Around – Ely Oaks
- Sally, When The Wine Runs Out – ROLE MODEL
- Say My Name – Remix – Morgan Seatree and Florence + The Machine
- Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix – MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea
- Show Me Love (with Tyla) – WizTheMc, bees & honey, and Tyla
- Summer Sweat – Hannah Cohen
- Super – Bb trickz
- What I Want – Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae
- What Was That – Lorde
- With You – Davido and Omah Lay
- YA BABA – DYSTINCT and French Montana
- You’ll Be in My Heart – Spotify Singles – NIKI
As streaming continues to shape music consumption, Spotify’s editorial team remains a key influencer in forecasting summer anthems. The platform’s blend of data and cultural expertise positions it as a barometer for what’s next in music, even as unpredictability, like viral TikTok tracks or surprise collaborations, keeps the summer playlist landscape dynamic.