"Real shooters don’t post on IG for clout" — Internet reacts to Top5 seemingly buying a Kendrick Lamar show ticket after being released from prison

Rapper Hassan Ali aka Top5 was recently arrested on firearm charges in January 2025, however, his latest Instagram Story updates show he has been released from prison. According to a tweet by X page @AkademiksTV on February 17, 2025, Hassan posted a picture of him and Drake with the caption:

Ad

"Drakes shooter is freeeee yall"

In another IG story, the rapper posted a screenshot wherein he is seemingly buying tickets to Kendrick Lamar's June 13, 2025, show at Rogers Center in Toronto. Top5 tagged Drake's burner account @plottttwistttttt in the IG update.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Drake supporter Top5 reportedly buying tickets to Drizzy's rival Kendrick Lamar's concert. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"Real shooters don’t post on IG for clout… They pull up on you on some achoo"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro won’t do anything. With all his posts, the Canadian authorities and security will be watching him like a hawk that night," an X user commented.

"Man yall nixxaz so corny lame stuff. Yall so quick to run to the internet and tell the world what’s your next move. Real G’s move in silence," another X user mentioned.

Ad

"You realize your dumb a** posting this if something happened to Kendrick youd also be on the hook. So ggs," an internet user stated.

"That man is going right back in jail🤣🤣🤣🤣Drake’s shooter 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Y’all really be gassing these nobodies up," another internet user said.

Additionally, internet users called out Hassan for posting something of that nature given his prison history, and also claimed he was making Drake look bad:

Ad

"This ni**a makes drake look so bad, he’s a genuine goof," an X user tweeted.

"Ok? And posting stuff like that which can be taken as a threat will have his a** right back in jail so how is this good news?" a netizen commented.

"Dude stop post this dumb shit and adding Drake name to this nonsense," another netizen mentioned.

Ad

"My Og never lets me down"- Top5 compliments Drake's latest album after getting released from prison

Top5 is a Drake supporter and the rapper has made his feelings known about the same time and again. According to a report by HotNewHipHop, dated February 15, 2025, Hassan Ali took to Instagram to announce his release from prison with a story questioning what was the coincidence that the authorities released him on Valentine's Day, asking his followers to let him know.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, in another IG story, the rapper posted the cover art of Drake's new album with PartyNextDoor called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and wrote:

"My Og never lets me down."

This is not the first time Top5 has publicly acknowledged Drake, given he posted a video in September 2024 after his release from jail, thanking Drizzy. At the time, the rapper had a charge of first-degree murder stayed by the Crown in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. He took to Instagram to post a picture of himself alongside his lawyer Gary Grill with the caption:

Ad

"Shoutout big bro @champagnepapi (Drake) for the Lawyer Fees & Gary Grill for being the best lawyer in Toronto."

Prior to the recent firearm charges, Top5 was charged in the death of a 20-year-old accounting student Hashim Omar Hashi, murdered in Toronto in 2021. The rapper was arrested 2 weeks after Hashim's death and served 3 years in custody.

As per HotNewHipHop's report, it is possible that Top5's latest inference to Kendrick Lamar stemmed from DJ Akademiks' claim. In January 2025, DJ Akademiks claimed that Lamar's affiliate Hitta J3 was involved in Top5's recent arrest, however, Hitta denied the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback