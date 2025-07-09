Did Travis Scott diss Pusha T on '2000 EXCURSION'? Viral lyrics debunked

On Tuesday, July 8, Travis Scott released 2000 EXCURSION, featuring Sheck Wes and Don Toliver. The track is part of Scott's JACKBOYS 2, which is currently available on YouTube, and at the time of writing, it has already over 1.4 million views. Amid the track's growing popularity, a rumor suggested that Travis had dissed Pusha T.

HFR Podcast shared a tweet on July 8, suggesting the same. The tweet further included the apparent lyrics of the track in which Scott dissed Pusha T. The tweet read:

"Travis Scott seemingly responds to Pusha T on '2000 EXCURSION' 👀 'She moved up the street? She was beggin' to stay/ You got clips of the moment? I got clips of the pay/ You post threats like a vet, but you move like a stray/ You rap like it’s '05, I live in today.'"

The post garnered a huge number of responses online, including more than 600K views and over 11K likes. However, it must be clarified that the information circulating about Scott dissing Pusha in the track is false. The verses given in the tweet are not even part of the actual lyrics of the track.

The bio of the HFR Podcast also said that they are known for circulating parody-type content. The bio further clarified that they were not affiliated with the NFR Podcast in any way. Thus, the news must be debunked. Travis Scott had not dissed Pusha T through his latest drop.

In separate news, according to Billboard, Travis Scott had been sending custom JACKBOYS Lamborghinis to several artists' driveways, particularly those who were expected to make appearances on the album. The list reportedly included GloRilla, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, SahBabii, and Waka Flocka Flame.

A limited-edition JACKBOYS 2 merchandise collection had also been dropped by Scott, amid the preparation of releasing this upcoming album. For the unversed, the rapper had released JACKBOYS back in 2019.

Travis Scott reportedly sent an expensive gift to artists appearing on the upcoming album

As aforementioned, the lyrics shared in the tweet claiming that Travis Scott dissed Pusha T were untrue. Meanwhile, according to reports by Billboard, the rapper had sent an expensive gift to several artists who appeared on the album. This gift reportedly is a $3 million Lamborghini to each of them.

According to DuPont REGISTRY, each of the vehicles was in matte black color and had the "JACKBOYS 2" graphics on its body. The information was first reported by @bars through Instagram, in which they made the same claims.

The choice of gift did not seem very shocking, as Travis himself reportedly had been into a wide range of luxurious automobiles. His collection reportedly includes a $5.5 million Bugatti Chiron to a 1-of-210 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. Meanwhile, with the growing hype surrounding the upcoming album, fans had been getting more impatient day by day.

Earlier this month, Scott reportedly told a fan that the album would be released soon, according to HipHopDX. A few months back, fans assumed that the rapper would drop the album on April 30, on his birthday. This speculation stemmed from a message from Scott, in which he said:

"EVERYONE WISH THE BIGGEST GOAT A HAPPYYYY BDAAAYYY THE QUEEEEN OF DIS HERE. MI MOMMMMMMMAAAAAAA LOVE YA MOOMMMMMMAAAAAAAAAAA PS I PLAYED HERE JACKBOYS 2 SHE SAID DROP ON YOUR BDAY BABY JACK. !!!!!"

While Scott's birthday came and went, the album has not been released to date. The rapper, however, had been reportedly going all out, teasing the upcoming album. As of now, no release date for the same could be confirmed. The excitement had further increased since Travis Scott would also be a part of a film that would accompany the album.

The highly anticipated sequel was first announced in March 2025

As mentioned before, fans had been waiting for a sequel to JACKBOYS since 2019, when the first one was released. Finally, in March 2025, Travis Scott confirmed that JACKBOYS 2 was about to be dropped. However, no details about the release date were provided.

This, however, wasn't the first time that Scott had referred to the project. During the rapper's 2024 performance at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, he gave shoutouts to his labelmates. He further revealed that they were thinking of doing a sequel to the 2019 project.

According to The Express Tribune, Scott said:

"I'm nothing without Sheck Wes, I'm nothing without Don Toliver, I'm nothing without SoFaygo… We’ve been thinking about doing a 'JACKBOYS 2'."

The outlet further suggested that at one point in time, Toliver also implied that there was some update regarding the sequel. He reportedly reposted the original JACKBOYS trailer, sparking speculations and rumors.

Fans of Travis Scott are now eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated album. They have also expressed excitement about the latest release by the rapper.

