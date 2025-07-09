"Surely album this Friday" — Internet reacts to Travis Scott and Cactus Jack releasing their song "Excursion" 

On Tuesday, July 8, Travis Scott dropped 2000 Excursion, a fresh track from his upcoming album, JackBoys 2, alongside its music video.

The video, which appears to take place in a suburban setting, features a girl walking on the streets with headphones on, while dragging her MacBook by the wire that connects it to the device.

Scott himself appears in a dark alley in the song's first rap verse.

NFR Podcast shared the new song's video on X shortly after its release. The tweet has since gone viral, garnering more than 1.2 million views, 16K likes, 3K saves, and 2K retweets (at the time of writing this article). Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

ALMIGHTEE. @realalmightee LINK surely album this friday

Some netizens claimed that the new song didn't match the standards Travis Scott has set for his rap music in the past.

"For Travis Standards this ain’t it," commented an X user.

"I’m hyped for jackboys still but this ain’t it…." added another.

"Dawg this sh*t can’t compare to the Clipse," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others compared it to the upcoming Clipse album, claiming that Scott's soon-to-drop album might not compete with the latter.

For the universe, the Clipse (hip-hop duo of Pusha T and Malice) are also set to drop their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, this Friday (July 11). The duo has already dropped two songs from their album, both of which have been well-received.

"This sh*t is awful not competing with the Clipse sh*t," replied a fourth user.

"He’s stepping on that clips album lmaoo," posted a fifth one.

"Are there really people who like Travis' music?" remarked a sixth netizen.

"Ya all saying this doesn’t sound better than what the clipse got coming…. I can’t wait to see the first week sales convo," commented a seventh user.

Travis Scott has gifted all collaborators on JackBoys 2 a Lamborghini

Besides the music video of 2000 Excursion going viral on social media, Travis Scott has also pulled an expensive stunt that further promotes his upcoming album.

DuPont Registry reported on July 8 that the SICKO MODE rapper has gifted all his collaborators on JackBoys 2 a brand-new Lamborghini Huracán Spyder. The luxury cars were delivered to each artist in matte black color, with the album's graphics featured on their bodies.

According to the media outlet, artists who reportedly received the expensive present include Don Toliver, 21 Savage, SahBabii, F1lthy, Fritz Owens, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, GloRilla, Vybz Kartel, and Waka Flocka Flame. Each unit cost the rapper approximately $304,000, resulting in a total expenditure of roughly $3 million.

The media outlet also reports that the custom Lamborghini Scott purchased is highly praised in the world of supercars, boasting a 5.2L V10 engine and exceeding 600 horsepower.

Although a release date for Travis Scott's JackBoys 2 has not been announced, the compilation album is expected to drop this month.

