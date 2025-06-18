Pusha T vs Travis Scott: Who has the bigger net worth? 

On Tuesday, June 17, Pusha T dropped So Be It as the second single from the upcoming (fourth) Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. His verse from the latest track stands out for the shot it takes at Travis Scott.

In the song's final verse, Pusha T - born Terrence LeVarr Thornton - raps about Scott,

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b—h and your pride in front of me/ Heard Utopia had moved right up the street/ And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat"

Through his song, Thornton has made his sour feelings about Travis Scott apparent.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Scott has a bigger net worth between the two rappers. Scott - born Jacques Bermon Webster III - has an estimated net worth of $80 million. On the other hand, the media outlet reports Pusha T's net worth as $14 million.

Career earnings of Pusha T and Travis Scott, explored

Travis Scott began making music in college, but his career took off in 2012 with his debut mixtape Owl Pharaoh. He released his first studio album Rodeo, in 2014 and has since dropped five studio albums and three collaborations, with JackBoys 2 expected in 2025.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott is one of the most popular and highest-paid rappers, earning between $40 and $60 million in a good touring year.

On the other hand, Pusha T started his music career in the early 1990s alongside his brother, Malice, with the duo forming a hip-hop collective called Clipse. They were soon introduced to Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, who helped them secure their first recording contract in 1997.

After their first album was canceled due to one failed song, Williams signed them to his own Arista Records in 2001. Under the record, their music career began to take off. Today, the Thornton brothers are co-owners of Re-Up Records.

Pusha T called Travis out for his "lack of loyalty" in his GQ interview

In a GQ interview that was published on the same day as the release of So Be It, Pusha T confirmed to the media outlet that the diss in his verse was directed at Travis Scott.

Citing multiple instances from the past where Scott allegedly conveniently chose not to stand by the artists he was close to, Thornton concluded by saying,

"It's the principle of what I'm saying. That filthy quality that they have about themselves, that lack of loyalty. Travis really has that. He's proven [that]."

Indicating that he was uninterested in associating with Travis Scott because of his unloyal nature, Pusha added,

"You can play those games with those people…We're not in your mix. Keep your mix over there."

Pusha and Malice's fourth studio album, Let God Sort Em Out, will be dropping next month, on July 11, 2025.

