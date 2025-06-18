What does Pusha T say about Travis Scott in "So Be it"? Clipse rapper cites 2023 song “Meltdown" for his verse, says Scott is "loyal to nobody"

On Tuesday, June 17, Pusha T dropped the second single of his upcoming Clipse album, titled So Be It. In his final verse of the song, Pusha aimed at Travis Scott, rapping,

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b—h and your pride in front of me/ Heard Utopia had moved right up the street/ And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat"

The last line of his verse, the Nosetalgia rapper referenced Scott's split from his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Kylie Jenner. While some netizens confused the diss to be directed at Ye, Pusha clarified in his recent GQ interview (published on June 17).

In the interview, Pusha T — whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton — said his issue with Travis Scott started when Scott recorded him, Pharrell Williams, and others listening to his 2023 album Utopia, and later used that clip to promote the album.

Recalling that day during the interview, Thornton said,

"The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session."

The Santeria rapper continued,

"He sees me and Malice] there. He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]."

A week later, when Utopia was released, Pusha T heard a fresh Drake verse on Travis's song, Meltdown, which they hadn't heard at the LV HQ. In his verse, Drizzy dissed Williams, claiming to melt down his classic jewelry.

In the wake of the album's release, Thornton was convinced that Scott wasn't loyal to anyone in the music industry and associated with other artists only for his own convenience.

Pusha T called Travis Scott a "whore" in his GQ interview

In his GQ interview, Pusha T went to claim that he didn't hold Travis Scott "to any standard" after noticing his pattern of staying neutral in beefs when it suited him best.

Bringing up other examples of instances where Scott stood by and watched artists tear down his alleged close friends in songs, Thornton brought up his 2018 track, Sicko Mode. Drizzy had a verse on Scott's song where he took subliminal shots at Kanye West, who was Travis's close friend at the time.

More recently, in March 2024, when Scott performed on the Rolling Loud stage, he invited Metro and Future and pushed the artists to tease their upcoming track, Like That, on the stage. Pusha said,

"He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, ‘Play that, play that!’ He don't have no picks, no loyalty to nobody. He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We're not in your mix. Keep your mix over there."

Like That dropped days after the Rolling Loud set, and peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart soon afterwards. Kendrick Lamar's verse on the song, which dissed Drake and J.Cole for their First Person Shooter, received wide critical acclaim, also kicking off a year-long rap battle between Drizzy and Lamar.

