From Shoota to Long Time: Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud full setlist explored

Playboi Carti electrified the stage at Rolling Loud with a high-energy performance that kept fans on the edge of their seats. On March 16, 2025, the Atlanta-based rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, revealed his setlist for his performance. It included 34 songs, including Shoota and Long Time, released in 2018 from his debut studio album, Die Lit.

Moreover, the setlist was made public after the rapper released his highly anticipated third studio album, I AM MUSIC, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The album was launched through AWGE and Interscope Records.

Rolling Loud is among the largest hip-hop music festivals worldwide, celebrated for uniting top rap artists and emerging talent on a global stage. Founded in 2015 by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, this year, the festival took place from March 15 to March 16, 2025.

Breaking down Playboi Carti's full Rolling Loud setlist

1. Shoota

Carti (Image via Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Shoota is the fifth track from Playboi Carti's debut album, Die Lit. The song was released on May 2, 2018, and according to Genius, its recording was completed on July 6, 2017. The song features Lil Uzi Vert, an American rapper and singer.

2. Long Time

At the Rolling Loud, Playboi Carti also performed a Long Time, one of the most well-known songs from the album Die Lit. The Atlanta-based rapper released the track on May 18, 2018.

The most fascinating aspect of Long Time is its introspective lyrics, which reflect the challenges Carti faced in his pursuit of wealth in the music industry.

3. Stop Breathing

Another high-energy punk-rap from the rapper Carti was included in the Rolling Loud setlist. The song, Stop Breathing, pays tribute to Gucci Mane's Shirt Off and serves as an ode to Carti's gang members. It was released on December 25, 2020, as part of his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red.

4. Rockstar Made

Playboi Carti performed Rockstar Made at the Rolling Loud, which made the audience roar with cheers. Rockstar Made is the opening track on Playboi Carti's album Whole Lotta Red, produced by F1lthy. Fans widely praised the song, and it became famous for its aggressive delivery and chaotic energy.

5. Sky

Sky, the certified platinum (Image via Instagram/@rap)

The song Sky from the rapper's second studio album, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100, was also performed at Rolling Out. The track has received widespread acclaim and has gathered over 600 million streams on Spotify, making it one of the most streamed songs on the album. Additionally, Sky was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA in 2022.

6. Location

The track Location is part of the rapper's self-titled mixtape, Playboi Carti, released in 2017. The song features a minimalist and bouncy beat along with Carti's early rapping style.

7. I AM MUSIC songs

In addition to the artist's previous songs from Whole Lotta Red and his self-titled mixtape, Playboi Carti also performed tracks from his highly anticipated third studio album, I AM MUSIC.

The songs played by the rapper at Rolling Loud include Mojo Jojo, Crush, Cocaine Nose, Good Credit (featuring Kendrick Lamar), Backd00r, Like Weezy, K Pop, HBA, Evilj0rdan, Toxic (featuring Skepta), Rather Lie (featuring The Weeknd), Timeless (featuring The Weeknd), OPM Babi, Charge Dem Hoes A Fee, Overly, Jumpin, Fine Shit, Crank, I Seeeeeee You Baby Boi, Trim, We Need All Da Vibes, Fe!n, Different Day, Type Sh!t, Olympian, and Play This.

Playboi Carti kicked off his performance at Rolling Loud on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm as the headliner. The festival took place at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California.

As of now, the artist has not commented on the album release or his performance at Rolling Loud.

