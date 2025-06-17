“There is no ‘Ye Ye’”- Kanye West’s representatives deny second name change, chalk up name mix-up to online form filing 

Kanye West's representatives have denied the reports that the rapper has changed his name to "Ye Ye". They claim that the moniker appeared on some documents due to a mix-up.

West had notably changed his name to Ye back in 2021. A report from US Weekly on June 10 suggested that he has changed his name again, this time to "Ye Ye". His chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani, had filed some business documents under the moniker.

However, the rapper's representatives told the publication in a statement on Monday, June 16,

"There is no ‘Ye Ye’.”

They added that the name mix-up was “an oddity created by an online form that required something in both first name and last name fields.”

Trending

Basically, since West doesn't prefer using both parts of his name, the documents were filed with Ye in both the first and last name fields.

Also Read: “That’s the best he could come up with?”- Netizens react as Kanye West reportedly changes his name to Ye Ye in new legal documents

When did Kanye West first change his name?

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

The singer first publicly used "Ye" in 2018. He also released an album named Ye in June that year. He also explained the reason behind it, saying (via Billboard):

"I wanted something to match my energy. I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you.’ So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

In September that year, he announced his decision to change his name, writing on X:

"The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE"

Eventually, he changed his name to Ye legally in 2021 after completing the paperwork and other formalities.

Also Read: “Another Donda 2 situation”- Fans disappointed after Kanye West seemingly forgets about his album ‘Bully’ in latest text update

Kanye West's representatives had previously urged music industry to refer to him as Ye

While he had officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, many still refer to the rapper as Kanye West. Hence, in March 2024, his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, had put out a letter urging the music industry to respect the rapper's name.

The letter stated,

"Ye is one of the most recognizable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes. He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand of ‘Kanye West,’ lightly. The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye.”

"He has on several occasions referred to it as his slave name. Ye is a black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else,” the letter added.

The rapper asserted that his former name is his "slave name". He has also announced that he will soon stop using his X account as the handle name is @kanyewest. He plans on making a "Ye" account.

Also Read: "Bro trying to revive his dead career" — Internet reacts to Kanye West's new song snippet released on Father's Day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More