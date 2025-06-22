GloRilla accused of stealing viral “All Natural, No BBL” catchphrase in new lawsuit 

Rapper GloRilla is facing legal trouble over her use of a viral phrase in her 2024 track Never Find. The Memphis-born artist has been named in a federal copyright lawsuit filed by social media personality Natalie Henderson, known as @slimdabodylast on Instagram.

The case, filed on June 20, 2025, in Louisiana, says that the rapper used Henderson’s catchphrase "All Natural, No BBL” without permission or credit. The lawsuit claims the phrase originated with Henderson and became popular online before featuring in the lyrics of Never Find.

The contested line in GloRilla’s track goes something like,

“Natural, no BBL/ but I’m still gon’ give him hell.”

According to Henderson, this is closely derived from lyrics in her song, which go something like,

“All natural, no BBL/ Mad h**s go to hell.”

According to Henderson's legal team, as reported by Billboard on June 20, 2025, the similarities go beyond the phrase, and the melody, arrangement, and core content of the tracks are alike. As of now, GloRilla has not publicly responded to the suit.

More about the lawsuit against GloRilla

The lawsuit filed by Natalie Henderson alleges that GloRilla’s use of the line “natural, no BBL” constitutes copyright infringement. As per Billboard, Henderson's claim states that there are “unmistakable similarities” between the two songs. The legal filing has a side-by-side comparison of both tracks, highlighting several similar components.

The track in question, Never Find, is a bonus song on the rapper’s 2024 debut studio album, Glorious. Although the track itself did not chart, the album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and became the top-selling female rap album of the year.

This isn’t the first time GloRilla, born Gloria Woods, has been named in a copyright-related lawsuit. According to a Billboard article from June 20, 2025, she was also sued in 2023 for allegedly using unlicensed samples from a New Orleans hip-hop song in her tracks Tomorrow and Tomorrow 2. That case was eventually dismissed.

More recently, in November 2024, the rapper Plies sued GloRilla and other artists, including Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, over the use of a sample from his 2008 song Me & My Goons in the 2024 track Wanna Be. That lawsuit was voluntarily dropped in March 2025, according to a Billboard report from June 20, 2025.

Awards at BET 2025; Killin' It Girl wins popularity polls

Outside of legal issues, GloRilla has been doing well with her music. The rapper won the Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist award at the BET Awards 2025 hosted on June 9, 2025, for her collaboration, Rain Down On Me, featuring popular gospel figures Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore, and Maverick City Music.

On June 13, 2025, she released the single Killin' It Girl in collaboration with K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope.

The track has performed well with listeners, securing 87% of the vote in Billboard’s weekly fan poll for new releases, according to a Billboard report from June 15, 2025.

The poll also featured new tracks, including Dopamine by Lil Tecca, Suzanee by Mark Ronson and RAYE, Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson, King of Hearts by Brandon Lake, and Won't Stop by Gunna. Killin' It Girl secured 87.25% of the votes in the poll published on June 13, 2025.

