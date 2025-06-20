"Manifesting" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope expresses his desire to see Kim Namjoon and Jin take up Killin' It Girl dance challenge

On June 19, 2025, BTS' j-hope expressed his desire to see his bandmates Kim Namjoon and Jin take up the Killin' It Girl dance challenge. The idol shared his wish during the Killing' It Girl listening party on Stationhead, leaving the fandom excited. He added, as translated by X user @eternalhyyh:

Ad

"I personally wish to see Namjoon do it. Don't you think Jin hyung will be amazing at it too? He'd kill it too."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's wish to see his fellow bandmates grooving to Killin' It Girl circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Yaaah joonie and hobi with just jackets and jeans is a deadly combination and ARMYS will have to search for oxygen tanks with how breathless that performance would be ...maninfesting."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned that BTS' Kim Namjoon and Jin would rock the Killin' It Girl challenge.

"namjoon and jin doing it would actually be killing this girl," a fan reacted.

"Of course, I want to see Namjoon doing the Killin'It Girl dance challenge but I also want our 3Js (j-hope, Jimin and Jungkook) to do the dance challenge the way they did Butter dance challenge," a fan shared.

Ad

"Oh God, Namjin together!! I would not survive to see chapter 3 but I’d die happy," a fan mentioned.

The internet users added that if RM and Jin do BTS' j-hope's challenge, the maknaes of the group, including Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, and Jimin, would also follow them.

"please let namjin do this ...for sure jungkookie will join once he saw his hyung done it," a user reacted.

Ad

"It would be Namjoon's first challenge, please give it to us," a user shared.

"Aww hobi and his 94 bestfriend!! Dont we all wanna see joonie doing challenge tho, its like army wishes too to see him dance jin hyung will kill it for sure everytime he did challenge he ateee," a user commented.

BTS' j-hope released the third digital single, Killin' It Girl

Ad

On June 13, 2025, BTS' j-hope released his third English single, Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla), through BigHit Music. It was penned by the screenwriters, including Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, Jessica Agombar, j-hope, GloRilla, Pdogg, and others. YG Plus distributed the track.

Following the track's release, BTS' j-hope reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in sixty-one regions. The physical album was available for purchase in a Charm of Hope version. Additionally, a single CD and an instrumental single CD were made available exclusively through the BTS store for customers in the United States.

Ad

In recent news, the artist concluded his first world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, on June 14, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More