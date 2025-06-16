"Glad he's more confident now"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's tattoo artist reveals emotional story behind BTS star's inks, teases future additions

On June 13, Jungkook surprised fans with a return to the stage during j-hope’s encore concert just two days after his military discharge. As he danced in a tank top and open shirt, fans noticed the expanded and colorful design of his tattoo on his shoulder and chest.

The performance, which also marked BTS’ 12th debut anniversary, gave fans their first glimpse of new additions to Jungkook’s ink since his enlistment.

Following the concert, Jungkook’s tattoo artist, PolyC, took to Instagram stories on June 16 to share about the BTS star’s tattoo transformation. He mentioned that many fans had enquired about the idol's latest tattoo and described how the singer was once too self-conscious to wear short sleeves because of his tattoos.

He revealed how they previously set a mutual goal called the “Short-Sleeve in Summer Project.” PolyC wrote:

“when we first met, he felt very self-conscious about his tattoos and was even too embarrassed to wear short sleeves during the summer. so, our shared goal became what we called the ‘short-sleeve in summer project’.”

The journey included reviving older tattoos that were done impulsively and creatively covering them with more thoughtful and vibrant designs. He further wrote:

"We completed about 70% of the work before he enlisted, and we're still continuing the process as his busy schedule allows. Throughout this journey, I kept imagining him on stage with the tattoos I created, always thinking of what would suit him best. And now, he's finally able to wear short sleeves with confidence-that makes me truly happy."

PolyC revealed that about 70% of the project was completed before Jungkook’s enlistment, and they have continued to work on it as his schedule permits. The tattoo artist spoke about the immense pressure and responsibility he felt throughout the process, even experiencing stress-related hair loss.

However, he said that seeing the BTS star wearing short sleeves with pride made him happy. He also hinted at more additions to come, leaving fans eager for what’s next. One X user, @AuthenticViewsX, wrote:

"Glad he's more confident now."

Fans were moved by PolyC’s words and flooded social media with support. Many expressed how proud they were of Jungkook’s growth and confidence.

"Oh we have more tattoos to come," a fan commented.

"He's making good progress on his tattoos," another X user wrote.

"I really respect his strength, Like redoing all tattoos damn ..even thinking. Hope it heals well .. and he get his arm tattoos done beautifully," another person added.

"I'm glad he got to know polyc and we still have 30% more," another X user mentioned.

Others praised the trust between the idol and the artist, calling it a rare and genuine friendship.

"I'm happy that JK is surrounded by people that truly care about him.. love them both," another fan said.

"Poly c seems like a true artist and a nice person it’s no surprise that Jungkook who is also an artist trusted him to work his magic," an X user wrote.

"im so glad he found such a genuine friendship in polyc, someone who truly treats him with the respect he deserves," another fan commented.

Jungkook’s tattoo evolution, personal meanings, and PolyC’s creative touch

Over the years, Jungkook’s tattoos have transformed from simple black ink to colorful symbolic artwork. Some earlier designs were reimagined, like a red eye that became a 'Bulletproof' motif, and three stripes that evolved into a sleek snake tattoo. His microphone was also updated from a plain design to a shimmering blue version.

One of his most iconic tattoos, the “ARMY,” remains on his knuckles, a tribute to BTS’ fandom. Each letter also symbolizes the initials of the BTS members, with 'A with no line in the middle' for Taehyung (V), 'RM' for Namjoon, 'MY' for Min Yoongi, and 'J' on his third finger representing Jimin, Jin, j-hope, and Jungkook himself.

He has also inked a crown above “ARMY,” a purple heart, and the date '0613' (BTS’ debut) on his hand.

His sleeve tattoos include life mottos inspired by Nirvana lyrics, a clock showing his birth time, a tiger lily (his birth flower), clouds, and lightning bolts.

One of the most meaningful tattoos among all BTS members is the matching '7' tattoos, inked before their enlistment, symbolising their unity. Jungkook, who recommended PolyC to the group, placed his '7' tattoo behind his ear.

