“My MOARMY heart”- Fans in awe as TXT covers BTS’ ‘We Are BulletProof Pt.2’ on SBS’s Snack Bar Gayo

On Friday, May 16, TXT appeared on the South Korean TV show, SBS's Snack Bar Gayo. During the same time, the members engaged in several activities such as playing the Pepero Game, Karaoke, and many more. As the members continued to sing one song after the other during the Karaoke, they landed on an old BTS track, We Are Bulletproof Pt.2.
When the video of TXT covering the entirety of an old BTS song, it left many fans emotional and elated at the same time. As people praised the members for their vocal and rap skills with the cover, they were also happy to see the junior group cover their senior labelmate group effortlessly. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:
"My MOARMY heart"
"world is healing. even their hobaes are starting to celebrate bts returning to industry nxt month." said a fan on X
"You really don't see beomgyu singing his heart out unless its bts, day6 and their own songs" added another fan
"The kids are back at it and we love to see it" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens discussed TXT's recent fun yet impressive cover of BTS' We are Bulletproof Pt. 2.
"its so cute when you remember that txt used to practice we are bulletproof pt2 during their trainee days" stated a fan
"Knowing this song bar for bat must be mandatory BH trainee requirements lol" added an X user
"somehow it's always txt giving us the best bts covers... even when they're just being silly" said a netizen
"makes me wonder did bighit made this song mandatory for trainee evaluations" commented another X user
All you need to know about TXT and their recent activities
TXT, aka Tomorrow X Together, is a five-piece K-pop boy group consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2019. The first rolled out their EO, The Dream Chapter: Star, which soon took over the internet and the musical charts such as the Goan Album Chart and US Billboard 200.
As the group continued to garner more fame and attention, they put forth several other famous tracks such as Sugar Rush Ride, Back For More, Devil by the Window, Good Boy Gone Bad, Anti-Romantic, and more. Eventually, the group also made history as the first Korean boy band to perform and headline at Lollapalooza, a grand and reputable music festival in the US.
Some of the other achievements they made along the way were the many awards they bagged. They won the Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Award and the 2019 Melon Music Awards. They also bagged the Best Male Group at the 2023 Melon Music Awards, the Best Asia act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards, Bonsang at the 2024 Seoul Music Awards, and many more.
Most recently, in May 2025, the group rolled out their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which held the song, Love Language, as its title track. The group has also been rolling out their world tour, ACT PROMISE - EP. 2, which is scheduled to stage performances across cities such as Incheon, Barcelona, London, Berlin, Paris, etc.
Therefore, fans and netizens are excited and looking forward to the group's upcoming schedules, performances, and other promotions.