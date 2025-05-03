"Cheap copy of guilty" — Fans compare TXT 'Love Language' choreography to SHINee’s Taemin's 'Guilty', sparking plagiarism allegations

TXT came back on May 2, 2025, with the digital single Love Language, their return after a few months. While the playful vibe of the pop song pleased fans, a flood of controversy arrived soon after their comeback performance on Music Bank on the very same day.

Ad

One specific moment in the choreography, when TXT members expose their abs by lifting their shirts, has been compared directly to the point move of SHINee Taemin's Guilty. The move was referred to as a "cheap copy" by a netizen online, saying,

"Chop chop chop cheap copy of guilty"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Others charged that the visual and thematic similarities were too sharp to overlook. Aside from the choreography, netizens also mentioned conceptual similarities between TXT's Love Language period and Taemin's Guilty promotions.

"This is why Taemin has been innovating, taking risks, and setting trends for years, while others take his work as a template and then sell it to the fandom as something new. And of course, since he doesn't make a fuss, many people don't even notice," said one netizen.

Ad

"They’re even dressed like Taemin. For a second I legit thought it was five Taemins dancing to Guilty. But that’s just what comes with being super popular. No point getting mad at their company for that" mentioned an X user.

"It's not the first time Taemin's performances or works have served as inspiration for HYBE, but it seems Guilty is a particular favorite. The real thing is destined to be copied. It's truly an honor," wrote an individual on X.

Ad

This has once again sparked debates over HYBE's internal documents, which were leaked before, where Taemin’s concept was controversially described using terms like “shota-like.” Some contend that TXT 's song Love Language seems to copy the same aesthetic, fueling concerns about creative borrowing and respect for artistic originality.

"Hybe dragged taemin for his concept calling it pe** material but they didn't hesitate to draw some "inspiration" from it, from the choreo to the concept photos. If the roles were reversed taemin would have been dragged by hybe fans for weeks, as it happened already" said this X user.

Ad

MOAs (TXT fandom name) have come up in support of the group, claiming any similarities are coincidental but do not amount to plagiarism.

"Kpoptwt learns a new word and runs with it cus anyone with a functioning brain can see that txt is doing a heartbeat movement (which was also done by jhope in EARLY 2023) so how the hell did we get to plagiarizing guilty when taemin’s movement wasn’t a heartbeat??" mentioned one fan.

Ad

TXT unveils new digital single Love Language with heartfelt lyrics and high-energy choreography

Ad

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) released their hotly awaited digital single Love Language on Friday, May 2, 2025, a song that fuses their own unique style with new, emotive elements. In an official statement by BigHit Music, the song is about wanting to "study and decipher" the language of love, expressing the subtleties of love in a highly intimate manner. Hueningkai, who contributed to the lyrics, shared insights into the song’s creation during an interview with Korea JoongAng Daily.

Ad

"It has a refreshing energy that only Tomorrow X Together can portray. We’ve worked hard to present our own unique take on adding a spoonful of wistfulness to fluttering emotions."

The members also pointed out the rigorous choreography in TXT 's Love Language, observing that the dance contains movements that represent the action of wearing glasses and highlight the members' ab muscles. The choreography has been termed to be especially lively, in tune with the energy of the song.

Ad

TXT Beomgyu mentioned that the song has a summery vibe, perfect for a beach day or a scenic drive on a sunny afternoon, saying,

"I think this song is great to listen to at the beach in the summer or when you’re driving on a sunny day."

TXT Taehyun, thinking back on the age-old theme of love, conveyed that the message of the song is not specific to a particular language.

Ad

"I think the emotion of love is universal and transcends language." he mentioned. "We want to recommend this song to anyone who wants their heart to flutter."

Taemin released his highly anticipated return on October 30, 2023, with Guilty, his fourth Korean extended play, on SM Entertainment. His first work following the completion of mandatory military service, the EP presents a six-track list that highlights his trademark artistic sensibility and musical dexterity.

Ad

Ad

The title single, Guilty, gets things off on the right foot with its investigation of a ruinous, egoistic love. Arranged with lush strings and textured synths, the song provides a dramatic, intense vibe that captures inner turmoil and tension. The title track, Guilty, sets the tone with its exploration of destructive, self-centered love. Orchestrated with rich strings and layered synths, the song delivers an intense, dramatic atmosphere that reflects inner conflict and emotional tension.

Ad

The controversy is still going viral on sites such as X and TheQoo, with heated arguments from both sides. Up to this point, no statement has been released by HYBE or TXT on the issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More