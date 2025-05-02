"The camera director chose violence" — Fans in frenzy as TXT's Soobin reacts to unexpected ab reveal on Music Bank 'Love Language' performance

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) dominated Music Bank on May 2, 2025, with a performance of their new title track, Love Language. During the choreography, a specific dance move caught viewers' attention when group leader Soobin briefly lifted his shirt, unintentionally revealing his abs. The camera operator, seizing the moment, zoomed in on his exposed torso, causing an immediate stir online.
Fans promptly shared clips of the same on websites such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Weverse. In the midst of viral hype, Soobin talked about the moment through Weverse DM, where he professed shock. He conceded he did not think the reveal would be broadcast, and he was expecting it to be left in one-take form.
"What is this. i didn’t know my belly would be broadcasted so blatantly like that. i thought it was just for the one-take take. I saw the video and I got so surprised, anyways for the remaining music shows I'll be more cool and I will do better than today so please watch me well and cheer for me~~" he wrote.
Fans responded with a mix of humor and awe, congratulating Soobin for his candor and professionalism while further celebrating the now-iconic broadcast moment. One fan jokingly declared:
"The camera director chose violence and soobin was blissfully unaware, babyyyyy"
Many others reacted to the moment with one saying they'll always "cheer" for the idol.
"EVERYONE IS DYING ALR CHOI SOOBIN AND YES WE WILL ALWAYS CHEER FOR YOUUU," said a netizen.
"My sweet and shy babygirl you work so hard already don't push yourself too much you're doing amazing sweetie," mentioned another fan.
"Ohhh so soobin really didn’t realize his abs would be broadcasted that clearly for tv? one take fancam turned into history right there," posted this X user.
As the internet erupted with excitement over the viral moment from TXT's Love Language performance on Music Bank, fans took to social media to share their surprise, with humorous reactions to the unexpected focus on Soobin's abs.
"Hey so this is actually illegal. Because what the f*ck I just woke up!!!" mentioned an X user.
"THE ZOOM IN WHAT THE F**K SOOBIN WHAT THE F***KK," wrote an individual on X.
"This might be just the same camera man who filmed that one taemin guilty stage," shared this person on X.
TXT releases digital single Love Language
On Friday, May 2, 2025, boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) dropped their latest digital single, Love Language. According to BigHit Music, the track explores the theme of wanting to understand and decode a loved one's feelings.
In a written interview released by the group's agency on May 2, 2025, and reported by the South Korean media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, member Hueningkai shared his thoughts on the song. Describing it as capturing a refreshing energy unique to TXT, he added:
"It has a refreshing energy that only Tomorrow X Together can portray. We’ve worked hard to present our own unique take on adding a spoonful of wistfulness to fluttering emotions."
The song's choreography was also highlighted by the TXT members, who pointed out the inclusion of intense moves that reference wearing glasses and a surprising focus on their abs. Beomgyu reflected on the track's atmosphere, suggesting it would be perfect for moments like a summer beach day or a sunny drive.
"I think this song is great to listen to at the beach in the summer or when you’re driving on a sunny day," he said.
Meanwhile, TXT's Taehyun emphasised the universal nature of love, noting how the song transcends language.
"I think the emotion of love is universal and transcends language. We want to recommend this song to anyone who wants their heart to flutter," he shared.
TXT's Love Language is expected to be a summer anthem for fans worldwide, with its catchy beats and heartfelt lyrics, as per the outlet.