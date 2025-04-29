“Family for real”- Fans react as TXT’s Yeonjun & Taehyun playfully threaten BTS’ Jin with uninvited home visits and cheek kisses in Run Jin banter

In the latest episode of Run Jin, titled Game Master Showdown Part 2, which premiered on April 29, 2025, on YouTube, TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun shared a hilarious moment with the BTS host. Joining them were ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Jay, making it a star-studded and fun-filled collaboration between HYBE’s senior and junior artists.

As the episode came to a close, Yeonjun and Taehyun decided to express their enjoyment in an unexpected and playful way. Taehyun jokingly declared that there was no need for a future invitation because they’d be moving into the filming location to stay with Jin.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun jokingly “threatened” his senior, saying that if they weren’t invited back, he would receive a cheek kiss from him as punishment. The cheeky comment had everyone, including the BTS star, bursting into laughter.

This lighthearted exchange perfectly showcased the warm, teasing dynamic between BTS’s eldest member and his juniors from TXT. Fans quickly highlighted the interaction online, praising the genuine chemistry and comfort level among the HYBE artists. Many commented on how refreshing it was to see Jin in his element again and how natural the younger idols were in his presence.

The moment not only brought laughter but also reminded fans of the strong bonds and mentorship that exist within the HYBE family.

“TXT causally flexing their privileges,” a fan said.

“Yeonjun being yeonjun trying to kiss every other guy,” a fan stated hilariously.

“A very yeonjun-esque move not even surprised,” a fan creatively described.

Fans took their opportunity to troll Yeonjun, reminding everyone that he displayed his classic behavior.

“Yeonjun grabbing the opportunity to have seokjin kiss him,” a fan mentioned.

“I loved these two episodes, cute ng dynamics jin with his juniors,” a fan wrote.

“The cutest hyung dongseng interaction ever!!!!!” a fan exclaimed.

Jin invites his HYBE juniors to his variety show

In the latest two-part episode of Run BTS spinoff series, Run Jin, BTS’ Jin transformed into an 18-year-old high school student, stepping into the role of “game master” for a set of hilarious and high-energy challenges. The twist was that while Jin aimed to prove his gaming supremacy, the other players, his juniors from HYBE, were out to disprove his title and dethrone him in a variety of quirky competitions.

Joining him for the fun were TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Jay, and singer Dongpyo, bringing the player count to six. The games were spread across four themed “periods,” resembling a high school class schedule.

The episode featured games like "Snap Koongya," where players had 30 seconds to take rapid photos and later identify recognizable faces in the images. "Buddy Limbo" is one of the popular games from Run BTS, and this classic game paired players together, requiring them to limbo under a rod while linked. "Harvest the White Radish" was a fun segment where the "tagged" player had to pull others off a mat, disrupting their positions and stealing points.

Expand Tweet

By the end of the episode, all players earned points, except for Yeonjun and Taehyun, which set the stage for a humorous closing exchange.

The conversation went like:

Taehyun: "I had a lot of fun today as well but you don’t have to invite me back. i’ll be hanging out at hyung’s place so it’s okay." Yeonjun: "We’ll be doing this at his place." Jay: "I’ll be the cameraman." Yeonjun: "From the front door to his room." KSJ: "No no no." Yeonjun: "Either that or a kiss from me..choose one."

Their banter had everyone in fits of laughter, capturing the natural camaraderie between the BTS member and his juniors.

Adding to the anticipation, the preview for the next episode ended on a mysterious note, showing Jin being fake-kidnapped and entering an action-style sequence where he fights unknown people. The deliberately cryptic teaser has left fans buzzing with excitement, curious to see what surprises lie ahead and which other artists might make an appearance.

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More