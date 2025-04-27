“They have reached Jin’s level of idc”—Fans react as TXT’s Taehyun & Beomgyu joke about HYBE’s oversight after overseas 'Love Language' spoilers

On April 26, 2025, TXT’s Taehyun and Beomgyu appeared together during a livestream via Weverse. In this live session, the duo replied to a viewer's message requesting choreography clues regarding their own upcoming record, Love Language.

The two also briefly showcased a small dance movement, which many viewers took as a subtle preview. Beomgyu casually posed the question, “Should we give a spoiler?” while Taehyun answered, “Isn’t this too big a spoiler…?”

The exchange continued with Beomgyu noting, “We’re in our seventh year now,” followed by Taehyun stating, “You’re right, we can do what we want now; what are they going to do about it?”

Beomgyu then added, “We’re overseas, so HYBE won’t be able to summon us,” referencing they are out of the country.

The moment quickly circulated online. Fans shared reactions, drawing parallels between their playful approach and BTS member Jin, who is also known for a similar humor.

"They have reached Jin’s level of idc 🤣," an X user commented.

As of now, there has been no comment from HYBE or official clarification about whether this move was an actual teaser or simply fan service. However, many fans took to X and compared the artists' move with BTS’ Jin, joking that the two are following his style.

"LMAO, this is "you spent too much time with uncle Seokjin" 😭," a fan remarked.

"Welcome to jinhit entertainment where artists do whatever they want," a user said.

"Jin gave them permission to do whatever they want 😎," a person mentioned.

Others continued to enjoy TXT members' hilarious exchange.

"They're so unserious😭😭," a netizen shared.

"We’re overseas so hybe won’t be able to summon us" HELPSKSJK THIS IS THE REAL 'DOING WHATEVER WE WANT' LMFAOO THEY DGAFFF ABT THAT COMPANY," a viewer noted.

"the audacity of these clowns lol," another fan added.

TXT to release new digital single Love Language

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has announced the launch of their upcoming digital track, Love Language, scheduled for May 2, 2025, at 1 pm KST. The song will be accessible on various streaming services on the specified date.

Blending Afro-house rhythms with TXT’s style, the single is expected to present a fresh, upbeat sound perfect for the approaching season. This marks the group's return after roughly six months since their last project, The Name Chapter: SANCTUARY.

The K-pop act dropped their seventh extended play, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024. Featuring six songs, the project was issued by BigHit Music, with the lead single titled Over The Moon.

Moreover, Beomgyu also unveiled his solo mixtape, Panic, on March 27, 2025, at 6 pm KST. The limited edition physical release will be available starting May 15, 2025, in different regions. Currently, TXT is on their third global tour, ACT: PROMISE, which began on March 7, 2025, at Incheon, South Korea.

