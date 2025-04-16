"He really takes "flex" seriously"- Fans hilariously react as TXT's Taehyun boasts his Guinness World Record on Weverse

Taehyun, aka Terry Kang of TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT, has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for being part of the longest line of people consecutively catching a Kendama ball. On April 15, 2025, the idol gave MOAs (TXT's fandom name) a surprise flex on Weverse by showing off the Guinness World Records Certificate of Participation. Alongside the photo of the official document, he cheekily captioned his post,

“Anyone got a Guinness record? Me.”

The certificate recognized the TXT member's participation in setting the world record for the longest line of people catching a Kendama ball consecutively. A total of 128 participants set the record on December 31, 2024, during a segment filmed for NHK’s Kouhaku Utagassen in Shibuya, Tokyo. The event was organized by Hiroshi Miyama in collaboration with Zoomadanke and Kendama Heroes 2024.

The document also featured a message from Guinness World Records itself. They praised the idol for being part of the rare 5% of applicants whose records reached the official archive of over 50,000 titles.

Fans couldn't help but laugh at Terry’s playful brag. Comments poured in, praising his sense of humor and the random yet impressive nature of the record. One fan was quick to react with amusement, saying,

"He really takes "flex" seriously"

"Being a guinness world record holder is so taehyun coded mans rlly taehyun-ed so hard in this one" said one netizen.

As news of the singer’s Guinness World Record participation spread, fans took to X to share their thoughts. Many responded with humorous and lighthearted comments, turning the moment into a playful celebration of bragging.

"Can't wait to say no guinness world record no opinion" joked this fan.

""But does your idol have a Guinness World record?" THE FLEX IS GONNA BE EPIC FOR MOA" wrote an X user.

""My fav have guinness world record your fav don't" gonna brag about this as if it's my award" said another fan.

Fans couldn't hold back their reactions. From admiration to hilarious observations, social media was flooded with posts celebrating the moment. Many agreed that this kind of random yet impressive achievement was quintessentially Taehyun.

"Taehyun would absolutely be someone to have a guinness world record" read a comment on X.

"Taehyun lore goes deeper and deeper every year my tyun" mentioned this fan.

"Txt is just a bunch of nerds put together in a kpop group" posted an individual on X.

"Actually nevermind idgaf that I got 1st honors today, Taehyun is more important. He is so cool omgg" added a netizen.

TXT's Taehyun makes headlines with Guinness World Record and upcoming RunJin appearance

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun was one of 128 participants in the Kendama ball, held on December 31, 2024, during the 75th NHK Kouhaku Utagassen in Tokyo, Japan. As per GMA NEWS ONLINE, alongside Hiroshi Miyama, Zoomadanke, and Kendama Heroes 2024, Kang made history as the first person to catch the ball in the lineup.

This new achievement surpassed the previous record of 127 consecutive catches, which was also set at the NHK Kouhaku Utagassen the year before. Seventeen's Vernon was among those involved in the earlier record attempt.

Meanwhile, Kang, along with his bandmate Yeonjun, is set to join in episode 31 of RunJin, BTS Jin’s variety web series. A preview for the forthcoming episode was released at the end of episode 30 on April 15, 2025.

The teaser shows Jin taking on the role of a spirited 18-year-old student at Run Jin High School, on a mission to find the best gamer among his classmates. Terry appears as a representative of Baddu High School, stepping into the classroom alongside TXT’s Yeonjun, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Jay, and Son Dongpyo.

Fans are already buzzing about his screen presence and chemistry with Jin, hinting at a fun and competitive vibe throughout the episode. Set to air on April 22, 2025, the upcoming episode promises high-energy games and lighthearted moments.

