"This one's going to be big!"— Fans excited as TXT's Beomgyu announces first solo mixtape 'BEOMGYU’s Mixtape: Panic'

After Yeongjun's solo debut in September 2024, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Beomgyu is gearing up to make his solo debut as well. The group's label Big Hit Music announced on March 23 that Beomgyu will be releasing his first mixtape Panic on March 27. Shortly after the announcement, two teasers of the mixtape were also shared on the group's social media.

Ad

MOAs (fandom name) were excited to hear about Beomgyu's first mixtape. The young singer is one of five TXT members and is quite loved among the fans. From intrigue to happiness, here's how the netizens reacted to the news:

"Beomgyu is dropping his first mixtape ‘Panic’ on March 27th! Get ready for new sounds from the TXT star — this one’s going to be big!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans also drew parallels to Yeonjun's album release day. As both releases are happening on a Thursday, fans dubbed the group "Thursday's Child."

"Beomgyu's mixtape will be released on Thursday, and Yeonjun's mixtape was also released on Thursday. TXT is really a Thursday's child," a user wrote.

"this is crazy wdym his first solo project will be out in 4 days," a fan wrote.

Ad

"i'm not strong enough for this hellooo just the title "panic" is making me feel things," another fan replied.

Fans loved the album art and expressed their appreciation. One of them said that they would be getting the dandelions tattooed on their body. Others went on to theorize what could the album talk about:

"i will be getting these dandelions tattooed on my body btw," a fan wrote.

Ad

"what if panic is about his inner turmoil or emotional/mental panics that he had to endure, fought and grew out of in his career and in his personal life and discussing how he found peace," another fan wrote.

"woke up to this wtf im not fine??????" a user commented.

Here's what we know about TXT's Beomgyu's first solo mixtape Panic

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to BigHit Music's official press release on Weverse, TXT Beomgyu's first solo mixtape Panic is an offering that "captures his distinct musical colors and personal story with a powerful rock band sound."

The album art features the words "Panic" and "Beomgyu" in handwritten script, flanking five dandelions lined up in the center. Following the announcement, two teasers were also released. Both teasers showcase a sepia-toned idyllic collection of knickknacks and keepsakes.

Ad

In the first teaser, an old camera is placed in a box on a table and it is surrounded by a CD, a few handwritten notes, a pair of headphones, a glass utensil, and a pencil. There is a table clock and table lamp in the corner as well. Throughout the video, the camera is clicking some pictures. It captures the visuals four times.

In the second teaser, we see a small square in the middle of the screen. This teaser shows us the images captured in the earlier teaser. The first two images are of a room with a bed and a wardrobe. The next two pictures feature the album art and release information. The mixtape will be released on March 27, at 6 PM KST.

Ad

The TXT member also recently made headlines following a donation of 30 million KRW to a charity looking after young and teenage children's mental health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback