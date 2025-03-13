"He's literally an angel" - Fans react as TXT's Beomgyu reportedly donates 30 million Won for mental health recovery charity for children and youth

March 13 marks K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Beomgyu's birthday. The young singer has marked the occasion with a meaningful contribution to the community this year. He donated 30 million Won to the Community Chest of Korea on his birthday, as reported by Newsen.

This charity aims to provide the resources to help children and youth get help for their mental health. Fans were touched by this gesture and took to X to applaud the singer. Here's what one X user wrote:

"He's literally an angel"

Many fans were emotional upon knowing the TXT member made a huge donation to the charity. From praise to love, the fans had a lot to say about the singer's actions. Here are some more replies:

"Thank you to beomgyu for helping this world," a fan wrote.

"oh my honey ur everything to me i’m so glad u exist," a fan remarked.

"He's all what is good in this life. We love him so much OUR ANGEL," another fan replied.

Fans recounted the times when the idol opened up about his mental health as well.

"it’s even more touching because beomgyu has opened up about his own mental health and so it’s evident this is coming from a place of resonance and sincerity. he has an incredibly beautiful and generous soul," an X user wrote.

"Thank you so much for your generosity our beloved Beomgyuu. I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity on your birthday... Our Tubatus are really angels," a fan wrote.

"A warm, comforting soul he is ....that's Beomie," another fan wrote.

As per Osen Beomgyu shared his thoughts on donating and said, "I heard that my small act of kindness last year helped people with mental difficulties. I thought that being of help to someone was a very meaningful thing, so I decided to donate again this year.” He further added, “I hope that many people will be comforted by me and, based on that strength, open up their own bright and powerful futures."

Beomgyu's charity in the past and TXT's upcoming activities

Beomgyu is one of five members of K-pop Tomorrow X Together aka TXT. This donation towards mental health services for the young is not the first time that the TXT member donated. Last year on his birthday, he made a similar donation to the Community Chest of Korea, according to Sports Chosun.

In January 2025, the group announced that it would go on a hiatus to focus on the members' health and for the members to spend time with their families. The hiatus concluded as the group resumed its third worldwide concert tour Act: Promise, on March 7, 2025, in Incheon, South Korea.

The concert, which began in May last year, was hosted across South Korea, Japan, the United States, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan. It will now head to Europe, followed by a revisit to China and Japan, concluding on May 25, in Tokyo, Japan.

