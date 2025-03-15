"Seokjin-hyung started looking after me a lot"-. TXT's Beomgyu opens up about BTS' Jin's support during a difficult time, shares touching moments

On March 13, 2025, TXT’s Beomgyu celebrated his 24th birthday with fans through a Weverse live broadcast. While interacting with viewers, he talked about his recent experience on BTS Jin’s variety show, RUN JIN. He also shared a heartfelt story about how Jin had been there for him during a tough period.

Beomgyu revealed that after appearing on RUN JIN earlier this year, Jin started looking after him more closely. He recalled how the BTS member frequently invited him for meals and even grilled meat for him, showing kindness and support. At that time, Beomgyu admitted he was going through a difficult phase, and Jin’s efforts helped lift his spirits. He said,

“I’ll start by talking about that. Starting from Run Jin, after I filmed that, Seokjin-hyung started looking after me a lot. We often had dinner together, and at that time, I was going through a bit of a cold season (a difficult time), so Seokjin-hyung called me to cheer me up and even grilled meat for me. We interacted a lot, he’s such a great person."

The TXT star expressed his gratitude, calling the BTS idol a genuinely kind and caring person. He even mentioned that Jin had sent him a birthday message right before he started his live broadcast. He said,

"Seokjin-hyung accepted it all so well, took care of me a lot, and even today, right around the time I was about to start this live, he sent me a message wishing me a happy birthday. He’s such a good person. Just from looking at him, he seems like a very kind person, and in reality, he truly is. He’s such a great sunbae-nim. I wanted to say this at least once.”

This revelation highlighted the strong bond between TXT and BTS, who have often described their relationship as one of the older and younger brothers within the HYBE family.

TXT's Beomgyu’s appearance on RUN JIN, his birthday donation, & more

Beomgyu’s connection with Jin was recently shown in episode 19 of RUN JIN, which aired on January 28, 2025. The episode, titled "Gymnastics Day," featured the two idols competing in fun gymnastics challenges, guided by Olympic gold medalist Yang Hak-seon.

While Jin showcased impressive strength and agility, Beomgyu struggled but gave his best effort, making for a hilarious and lighthearted competition.

The show, a spin-off of RUN BTS, debuted in August 2024 following Jin’s military discharge in June. It has since become popular for featuring various celebrity guests in exciting challenges.

Moreover, besides celebrating his birthday with fans, Beomgyu made a generous donation to mark the occasion. According to the Chosun Biz report on March 13, the idol donated 30 million won to the Community Chest of Korea to support youth mental health and counseling programs. This marks the second consecutive year he has contributed to the cause. Beomgyu stated,

“I heard that my small act of kindness from last year helped those who were struggling mentally. I thought that being a source of strength for someone is a very meaningful thing, and that's why I decided to donate again this year. I hope many people find comfort through me and, based on that strength, brightly and powerfully open up their futures.”

Meanwhile, TXT has kicked off their world tour, ACT: PROMISE, beginning with a three-day concert in Incheon from March 7-9. The group will perform 23 shows across 13 cities worldwide. This will include stops in Europe such as Barcelona, London, Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam.

