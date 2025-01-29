"No hesitation just pure brotherhood"— TXT's Beomgyu and BTS' Jin’s playful camaraderie during the pull-up task in RUN JIN leaves fans in stitches

The latest episode of RUN JIN featuring BTS' Jin and TXT’s Beomgyu has left fans in stitches with its hilarious moments and lighthearted camaraderie. Released on January 28, 2025, episode 19, titled Gymnastics Day, saw the two idols engaging in fun gymnastics challenges while playfully teasing each other throughout the competition.

One of the standout moments occurred during a pull-up challenge, where the contestants had to balance on circular rings and then flip over a bar. As the Running Wild singer prepared for his turn, Beomgyu, wanting to assist, attempted to lift him by holding his waist.

Jin, in his usual humorous style, reacted dramatically, making an exaggerated remark about Beomgyu’s actions.

"Why are you grabbing my butt like this?" he remarked.

Trending

Their exchange quickly became a highlight of the episode. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the duo’s interactions, noting how their dynamic showcased the brotherhood between BTS and TXT.

Many reminisced about the early days when TXT members were visibly nervous around their seniors, only to see them now engage in relaxed, playful banter.

"I still remember how txt used to get super nervous and shy around bts, but now they're like a real family, no hesitation just pure brotherhood," an X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans flooded social media with laughter-filled reactions, praising their comedic timing and effortless chemistry.

"they're at the butt touching level of friendship," an X user remarked.

"seokjin found another one who matched his chaos," a fan commented.

"He is graduated from butt-tan sonyendan university," another person noted.

"first he touched seokjin's abs and now his butt.. bro didnt missed the opportunities," a fan wrote.

Others also joked how Beomgyu "saw the opportunity" and took it swiftly.

"Beomgyu saw the opportunity and he took it," an X user mentioned.

"Help on another level hahaha," another fan added.

"Can you blame him, he saw his moment and went for it," a netizen wrote.

More about the latest RUN JIN episode featuring TXT's Beomgyu

The latest episode showcased the the two idols tackling various gymnastics challenges under the guidance of Olympic gold medalist Yang Hak-seon. From handstands to trampoline drills, the episode was filled with lighthearted banter and playful antics, emphasizing the close friendship between the two idols.

Apart from the laughter-inducing moments, the episode also highlighted Jin’s core strength as he tackled the gymnastics challenges easily. Beomgyu, on the other hand, struggled but gave it his all, making the competition even more entertaining.

Despite his best efforts, he was bested by the BTS star, who completed the obstacle course in just a few seconds.

Expand Tweet

The fun variety show, a spin-off of RUN BTS, premiered in August 2024 following the Epiphany singer's military discharge in June. The show has quickly gained popularity as he takes on exciting activities, often joined by various celebrity guests.

With new episodes airing every Tuesday, the show continues to entertain fans, offering glimpses of the idols' personalities and fun-loving spirits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback