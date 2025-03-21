"DO NOT close the gyms": Fans react to TXT Beomgyu's build in the group's recent pictures from ACT: PROMISE Barcelona concert

On Thursday, March 20, TXT Beomgyu's pictures from the group's recent concert in Barcelona, which was a part of the ACT: PROMISE tour, were released through their official Instagram handle. The concert was held at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona. While other members' pictures were also released in the post thread, fans could not help but talk about the idol's build in the recent images.

In these images, the idol was seated on the stage while wearing a black tank top, revealing his arm muscles. Fans and netizens were surprised by the progression of the idol's build. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.

"DO NOT close the gyms," one fan said.

"No cause bias wrecker is wrecking me so hard," said a fan on X.

"I mean I knew beomgyu has always been a bit broad but DAMN ?????" added another fan.

"I’ve never been so speechless in my life," commented another netizen.

More fans and netizens reacted to TXT Beomgyu's build as seen in the recently released pictures.

"Make HYBE gym Anytime Fitness open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!!" stated a fan.

"No way!! I think i just close my eyes and my man's now the muscle member of txt?????!!" added an X user.

"When did my babygirl got buffed up," said a netizen.

"I have rose from the dead to say WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK SOMEONE K*LL ME TAKE ME OUT PLS," commented another X user.

All you need to know about Beomgyu and his recent activities with TXT

TXT's Beomgyu or Choi Beom-gyu is a 24-year-old K-pop idol, singer-songwriter, and producer housed under BIGHIT MUSIC, a subsidary of HYBE Labels. He debuted under the agency in 2019 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members with the release of the group's first mini album, The Dream Chapter: STAR.

The group slowly rose to fame after their debut and currently stands as one of the famous K-pop boy groups in the industry. Some of their tracks include 0X1=LOVESONG, Can't You See Me?, Anti-Romantic, Blue Hour, Good Boy Gone Bad, and more. Most recently, the group rolled out their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, in November 2024.

While the group announced their hiatus in December 2024 to rest and spend some time with their close ones, they returned in February 2025. Following the same, they kickstarted their world tour, ACT: PROMISE, in March 7 with their three-day inauguratory show at the Inspire Arena, Incheon. Their tour stops also includes cities like Barcelona, London, Berlin, Macau, Tokyo, and more.

So far, the dates have been announced till May 25, with their last show at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. On the other hand, Beomgyo also has a few solo activities on the side. He started his own fitness variety web series called Workout ZZANG in April 2024, where he tries out a range of exercises with different trainers. He also has a radio show BEOMEDIO, which began in January 2024.

