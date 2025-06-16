"Father of K-pop"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent TikTok video becomes the most liked post by a K-pop artist in 2025

On June 16, BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent TikTik video with dancer Lee Jung-lee emerged as the most liked post on the social media platform by a K-pop artist in 2025, leaving the fandom proud.

Ad

The artist's Military Twins dance video surpassed 12.1 million likes, earning the title of most-liked K-pop TikTok of the year. It is to be noted that he achieved the latest milestone without having any official account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, V's feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. An X user tweeted:

"Father of K-pop for a reason."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that BTS' Kim Taehyung's power was insane and referred to him as the SNS King.

"taehyung and leejung’s ‘don’t drop that thun’ dance cover is now THE MOST LIKED tiktok by a kpop act in 2025 only after 3 days! SNS KING TAEHYUNG POWER,"- a fan reacted.

"the most liked tiktok post of 2025 in kpop went to leejung because of taehyung and without him even having an account? that’s honestly crazy,"- a fan shared.

Ad

"Kim Taehyung power is insane,"- a fan commented.

The internet users shared multiple snippets praising BTS' Kim Taehyjng's star power.

"Star power of kim taehyung,"- a user reacted.

"Taehyung doesn't have a TikTok account, but his influence on others is insane,"- a user shared.

"That’s the power Taehyung holds.Just last week his Instagram was at 66.8M and he’s already gained nearly 1M followers in under a week his biggest spike since the Grammys. Plus, his video with Lee Jung hit 12M likes in just 3 days, already tying the most liked TikTok by a Kpop act,"- a user commented.

Ad

More about Kim Taehyung's recent activities

BTS' Kim Taehyung was enlisted from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. During the discharge ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the fandom for waiting for him over 18 months.

He added, as translated by Instagram user @taetaebooo:

"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. And I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to the ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful, that I'm truly grateful."

Ad

BTS' V also attended j-hope's Hope On The Stage concert recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More