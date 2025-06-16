"Father of K-pop"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent TikTok video becomes the most liked post by a K-pop artist in 2025

On June 16, BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent TikTik video with dancer Lee Jung-lee emerged as the most liked post on the social media platform by a K-pop artist in 2025, leaving the fandom proud.
The artist's Military Twins dance video surpassed 12.1 million likes, earning the title of most-liked K-pop TikTok of the year. It is to be noted that he achieved the latest milestone without having any official account.
Subsequently, V's feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. An X user tweeted:
"Father of K-pop for a reason."
The fandom stated that BTS' Kim Taehyung's power was insane and referred to him as the SNS King.
"taehyung and leejung’s ‘don’t drop that thun’ dance cover is now THE MOST LIKED tiktok by a kpop act in 2025 only after 3 days! SNS KING TAEHYUNG POWER,"- a fan reacted.
"the most liked tiktok post of 2025 in kpop went to leejung because of taehyung and without him even having an account? that’s honestly crazy,"- a fan shared.
"Kim Taehyung power is insane,"- a fan commented.
The internet users shared multiple snippets praising BTS' Kim Taehyjng's star power.
"Star power of kim taehyung,"- a user reacted.
"Taehyung doesn't have a TikTok account, but his influence on others is insane,"- a user shared.
"That’s the power Taehyung holds.Just last week his Instagram was at 66.8M and he’s already gained nearly 1M followers in under a week his biggest spike since the Grammys. Plus, his video with Lee Jung hit 12M likes in just 3 days, already tying the most liked TikTok by a Kpop act,"- a user commented.
More about Kim Taehyung's recent activities
BTS' Kim Taehyung was enlisted from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. During the discharge ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the fandom for waiting for him over 18 months.
He added, as translated by Instagram user @taetaebooo:
"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. And I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to the ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful, that I'm truly grateful."
BTS' V also attended j-hope's Hope On The Stage concert recently.