"You are our safe space" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope praises ARMYs and reflects on the end of the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour

On June 14, 2025, BTS' j-hope praised ARMYs and reflected on his four months of hard work during the conclusion of the Hope On The Stage world tour, held at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. During the event, he shared heartfelt words with the fandom:

"You are an incredible fandom. A worldwide global fandom recognized by everyone, but whatever you are, you are a really amazing fandom. I am so happy to be the singer for this fandom, everyone. I love you. I won't forget this! Because this is my Safety Zone. Love You All!!"

BTS' j-hope further added:

"For the past four months, I got so much love from you all. I guess I really should treasure myself, that's what I learned from you. Thank you so much for loving HOPE ON THE STAGE all this time. I will keep supporting all your future. I love you all."

Following the concern, BTS' j-hope's speech quickly went viral online. Fans responded with appreciation, echoing similar sentiments. One X user tweeted:

"you are our safe space."

Many fans stated that BTS' j-hope's message deeply moved them. Some of them shared many snippets praising the artist's incredible talent.

""I'm happy to be a singer for this fandom" THIS LINE TOUCHED THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART," a fan reacted.

"All of Hobi’s comments were heartfelt and sincere. For our own piece of peace ARMYs must remember who we are and who stans us. Re-commit to not engaging antis/haters whether they are internal or external. They don’t matter. Anyone who doesn’t get it never will. APOBANGPO," another fan shared.

"people can say whatever they want, my faves are stanning us back and got us back the way we got their back," one fan commented.

"BTS ARMYS always praising and showing love respect and gratitude towards eachother not everyone gets to experience this," another fan mentioned.

Others noted that becoming an ARMY was the proudest moment in their lives.

"one of my proudest moments is becoming an ARMY," an X user reacted.

"Hobi we all did this because ARMYS love Bangtan.... We are incredible cause the artists we stan are more incredible than anyone else... And WE ARE FCKING PROUD OF YOU ALL," another user shared.

"A one of a kind artist like u & BTS deserves a fandom like ARMY. U made this fandom to be what it is today. You guys nurtured this community over the course of yrs. We stan exemplary humans not jst artists. U 7 are our forever pride our forever artists Lets grow old together," an X user commented.

"Realizing that our name are not called only when it "benefits" a narrative, but rather, BTS has always shown us that our name is an extension of them, an inseparable force that drives them to stand on any stage in the world. They're the one that made us recognized," one user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope expressed his love for the fandom ARMYs through a Weverse post

On June 14, 2025, BTS' j-hope expressed his love for the fandom, ARMYs, through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. As translated by X user @jhopecentric, the idol wrote:

"Thank you for being with me for the final show. Today's live will be on Omniscient Interfering View, so make sure to watch it live. I will post again calmly tomorrow evening. I love you, my army."

In recent news, BTS' j-hope released his third single, Killin' It Girl, in collaboration with American rapper and singer-songwriter GloRilla. The single dropped on June 13, 2025, via BigHit Music, accompanied by an official music video. The track reached the No. 1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in sixty-one regions.

The physical record of Killin' It Girl is available in a Charm of Hope (NFC) version. Additionally, an instrumental single CD and a standard single CD have been made available through the BTS store for customers in the United States.

BTS is expected to reunite as a full group in June 2025, following Suga's completion of mandatory military service later this month.

