"OH MY HEART JUST EXPLODED" — Fans react as BTS' Jin gifts 'Echo' album to j-hope

On June 5, 2025, BTS member j-hope took to his official Instagram account, where he shared a story showing that BTS' Jin gifted him a copy of his album, Echo, making the fandom excited.
In the story, j-hope mentioned that he had asked his bandmate for the album, and Jin gifted it to him. The Running Wild singer also signed the cover of the album and added a message that read:
"to j.hope j-hope, one of the people I love the most in the world. I love you."
Subsequently, BTS' Jin's thoughtful gesture of gifting j-hope a signed copy of the album with the heartfelt message went viral among the fandom, who could not stop gushing over their close bond.
""one of the people i love the most in the world" OH MY HEART JUST EXPLODED INTO A MILLION PIECES… MY FAWKING 2SEOK BABIES," one fan tweeted.
The fandom mentioned they could not get enough of BTS' Jin and j-hope's latest interaction.
"Message is too sweet to give me a sugar rush. Why don't I have a Jin?" a fan reacted.
"awww jin gave hobi his signed album Aww my 2seoks," another fan shared.
""one of the people I love the most in the world. I love you" My god my heart," another fan commented.
Similar reactions poured in from other internet users, who lauded the bond between the band members.
"must be nice to be a bts member, you get cb spoilers, signed albums and jimin's number," a user reacted.
"Me explaining to nobody why this makes my heart melt so damn much it PHYSICALLY HURTS," another user shared.
"Bangtan can't help rubbing bangtan privilege in our faces (I love it)," another user mentioned.
More about the recent activities of BTS' Jin and j-hope
BTS' Jin released his second solo extended play, Echo, through BigHit Music on May 16, 2025. It featured Don't Say You Love Me as the title track. The tracklist of the EP featured seven songs, including Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (ft. Yena), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.
Meanwhile, BTS' j-hope is set to release his much-anticipated digital single, Killin' It Girl, on June 13, 2025, through BigHit Music at 1 pm KST. j-hope collaborated with the American singer and rapper GloRilla for the piece.
The song description according to the press release unveiled by the label on Weverse reads:
""Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)" is a hip-hop song that vividly expresses the thrill of love at first sight, with lyrics describing the experience of gazing at a confident and charming partner. Featuring GloRilla, the song showcases a bold charm with a tone like no other."
BTS is expected to reunite as a group in June 2025 once all seven members finish their mandatory military service.