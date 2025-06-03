"Hold our daesangs" — Fans react as BTS becomes the first and only K-pop group to top Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2025 with '00:00 (Zero O'Clock)'

On June 3, BTS emerged as the first and only K-pop group to top the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart in 2025 with their song 00:00 (Zero O'Clock), making the fandom proud. It is to be noted that the song achieved the latest milestone five years after its release.
00:00 (Zero O'Clock) was released on February 21, 2020, through BigHit Entertainment. The song was penned by Pdogg, RM, Jessie Lauryn Fouts, and Antonia Amato, and was included as the thirteenth track on the group's fourth Korean-language studio album, Map of the Soul 7.
Subsequently, the septet's latest achievement went viral among the fandom. Netizens shared multiple celebratory posts regarding their feat.
Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE
"This is so SAVAGE of BTS. They said "Hold our daesangs, let's show them how it's done" with a 5year old song!" tweeted one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
The fandom stated that the world would soon witness the real impact of BTS as they made a comeback in June 2025, following the completion of their mandatory military service.
"Talk about real impact the world is NOT ready for their full cb too!!!" a fan reacted.
""00:00 (Zero O' Clock)" hits a new peak on Worldwide & European iTunes charts after 5 years!! legends never fade," another fan commented.
"Congratulations guys so much proud of you we love you," another fan mentioned.
Many other internet users congratulated BTS on the latest milestone.
"Yippee!! Congrats to BTS as zero o'clock reaches a new peak of 1 on worldwide iTunes chart. Let's meet at zero o'clock at boraland in BORAMONTH," a user reacted.
"Charting a 5 yr old song just because we can Slaaaay ARMYS," another user mentioned.
"Army is always on the same wavelength even without planning. Other fandoms better prepare to be sick of us for the rest of 2025," another user commented.
Recent activities of BTS
Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Suga, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service. They will be discharged in June 2025 after completing their duty.
During their enlistment, Kim Namjoon released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook were featured in the South Korean variety program Are You Sure?!, which is available to stream on Disney+.
Kim Taehyung unveiled Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) and White Christmas on November 29 and December 6, 2024, respectively. They were also released through BigHit Music.
In other news, Jin dropped his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, and j-hope is set to release his digital single Killin' It Girl on June 13, 2025.
Stay tuned for more updates.