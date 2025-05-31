"HISTORY MAKER RM"—Fans proud as Korean media selects BTS' Kim Namjoon as 'Person of Week'

On May 30, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Munhwa reported that BTS' Kim Namjoon was selected as the "Person of the Week." The publication mentioned that he bagged the Favorite K-pop Artist award at the American Music Awards, which has been regarded as one of the most acclaimed award ceremonies in the United States. The event took place at the Fontainebleau Hotel, Las Vegas, on May 26.

Kim Namjoon emerged as the first K-pop artist to bag the trophy at the American Music Awards in a group and as a soloist. The outlet further noted that he received favorable feedback for his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which was released on May 24, 2025. The record was featured under the Best Album of 2024 by Billboard and Rolling Stone.

Subsequently, the rapper's latest milestone circulated on social media, as fans shared multiple snippets of it. An X user wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS RM FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST RM HISTORY-MAKER RM AMAS WINNER RM."

The fandom mentioned that Korean media has immense love and respect for Kim Namjoon.

"Korean media love so much nam its so cute," a fan reacted.

"NAMJOON AS "PERSON OF THE WEEK!!" FATHER OF K-POP," another fan shared.

"I'm a huge puddle The very feeling that Namjoon is only ours makes me feel even more proud of him! THE BEST AND ONLY OURS," a fan commented.

The internet users stated that they are proud of BTS' RM and cannot wait for his military discharge.

"OMG this is huge . @BTS_twt Kim Namjoon, you deserve all the flowers, love and the world," a user reacted.

"Looks like Namjoon was selected as the person of the week We are beyond proud to see BTS leader #RM recognized as one of “금주의 인물” (Person of the Week) in Korea, featured alongside some of the most influential figures globally," a netizen shared.

"So proud of our President!!!! Army is so proud... Few days more before their comeback," a user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Namjoon bagged four accolades at the 2025 Shark Music Video Awards

On May 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon won four accolades at the 2025 Shark Music Video Awards. He won three awards for the music video LOST! and one for his collaborative track Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion. The categories for which he won the trophy have been listed below:

Best Music Video (Grand Prix) for LOST! Best R&B/ Soul Video for LOST! Best Direction for LOST! Best Animation for Neva Play

LOST! served as the title track for RM's second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It was released through BigHit Music on May 24, 2025.

Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

