"THEE ACE OF KPOP" — Fans react to BTS' j-hope's new poster for Lollapalooza Berlin

On June 2, 2025, a new poster featuring BTS' j-hope for the upcoming music festival Lollapalooza Berlin circulated on social media, making the fandom excited. In the poster, the artist is seen donning a full white ensemble, a pair of blue sunglasses, and blue gloves. The poster features a still of him while dancing.

For those unversed, the Mona Lisa singer would perform at the event on July 12 and July 13, 2025, at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark Berlin. He would be joined by other musicians, including Gracie Abrams, Raye, Benson Boone, IVE, Anna, Issey Cross, Skiy, Ashnikko, John Summit, Mark Ambor, and others.

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's poster went viral on social media, and fans took to social media to express their excitement.

"THEE ACE OF KPOP!!!!" tweeted a fan on X.

Many netizens expressed their delight at the exclusive poster of BTS' j-hope being placed around the streets of Germany.

"UWHHHHH stage king can't waittttt," said a fan.

"Power of J-hope," wrote another fan.

"Promotional posters for Lollapalooza in Berlin are starting to appear on the streets of Germany. Hobi has an exclusive poster just for him," commented a user.

Many more fans shared similar sentiments, expressing their anticipation for the artist's performance, counting down the 40 days until the show.

"J-Hope poster for LOLLAPALOOZA BERLIN HOBIPALOOZA is coming," said a user.

"Jhope Lollapaloza poster in Berlin ! I'm ready for hobipalooza!! 40 days left," commented another user.

"can’t wait to see him in july," added a netizen.

BTS' j-hope will release his third digital single, Killin' It Girl, in June 2025

BigHit Music has announced that BTS' j-hope will release his hip-hop track, Killin' It Girl, on June 13, 2025. It has been described as a song that conveys the excitement and thrill of falling in love with someone at first sight. It will be about someone's infatuation with an irresistible and confident individual. The track also features the American rapper GloRilla.

In recent news, the More singer released two digital singles, including Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa, on March 7, 2025, and March 21, 2025, respectively. He also began his solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, in February from South Korea.

BTS is expected to reunite as a group in June 2025, following the completion of the mandatory military service of the remaining five members—Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook.

