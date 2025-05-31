"The way he is giggling"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope reveals his ripped look for Killin' It Girl mirrored the "survival muscles" he gained in military

On May 31, 2025, BTS' j-hope revealed his ripped look in the Killin' It Girl concept photos. During the Hope On The Stage concert held at Kyocera Dome Osaka, Japan, he stated that it mirrored the survival muscles he gained while serving in the military

Ad

BTS' j-hope said, as translated by X user @eternalhyyh:

"As you know, my new song is coming soon... and the concept photos were out too *smiles* I used to keep working out during the military.. it takes me back and reminds me of those times. Those are survival muscles, cause I kinda look skinny haha."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's confession about his ripped look for the Killin' It Girl concept photos went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over his expressions while narrating the story. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"The way he is giggling He knows what he did there with us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The internet users mentioned that BTS' j-hope's latest revelation about his ripped figure was a reminder of what he had undergone during his military service.

"i worked out at the military, it reminds me of that.. it’s like survivor muscles" hobi rlly said i went thru the pits of hell for 18 months i might as well use what i got to make yall insane too,"- a fan reacted.

Ad

"eversince I saw these two pics, I cant look at him the same way as before anymore.. wdym survival muscle HOW ABOUT MY SANITY JHOPE,"- a fan mentioned.

"It's a reminder of what he had to go thru when he was enlisted like his version of tiger marks, which are also signs of growth, change, or experience,"- a fan commented.

Ad

Internet users mentioned they could not wait to see BTS' j-hope's survival muscles in the upcoming music video for Killin' It Girl.

"Omg can't wait to see his survival muscles in killing it girl music video,"- a user reacted.

"Why I am blushing,"- a user mentioned.

"Given the consistency of his technique, there should be no surprise that #JHOPE possesses the sculpted abs of a dancer. Abs are the body's center of stability and power. Engaging the core generates & enhances balance, alignment, precision & injury prevention,"- a user mentioned.

Ad

More about BTS' j-hope 's Killin' It Girl

On May 28, 2025, BigHit Music shared the promotion scheduled for BTS' j-hope's upcoming track, Killin' It Girl, through the X account. The schedule has been provided below:

Official MV Teaser on June 8, 2025, at 11 am ET. Killin' It Girl Official MV/ Live Performance Premiere and j-hope on the stage final on June 13, 2025, at 6 am ET. Killin' It Girl Live Performance Premiere on June 14, 2025, at 11 am ET. Special content on June 19, 20, 21, 22, 2025. Special content on July 5, 2025.

Ad

Moreover, the idol has recently released two digital tracks, including Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa through BigHit Music.

Killin' It Girl will be released through BigHit Music on June 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More