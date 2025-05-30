"You must be strong"— Fans react as BTS' j-hope talks about the deteriorating health condition of his pet Mickey

On May 29, 2025, BTS' j-hope talked about his pet dog Mickey's deteriorating health condition during a live broadcast on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, making the fandom emotional. He mentioned, as translated by X user @mhereonltforbts:

"I saw Mickey just now. Mickey is on kind of an oxygen respiratory machine. I’m sorry, my heart hurts. I wish he could live long life."

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's information about Mickey went viral on social media, and the fandom showcased their concern. They shared multiple snippets, praying for his well-being and a swift recovery.

"Oh dear, Mickey. Get well soon. I hope you’ll getting better fast recovery ASAP. Please, Mickey. You must be strong against fight by sickness. Hang in there. Hobi doesn’t want let Mickey go but please stay Stay strong, Mickey. Promise me," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned their heart ached for BTS' j-hope, and they wished to hug him.

"My heart ache for jhope and his family too... Mickey has lived with them for so long, and if I'm not mistaken Micky is also one of the oldest pets (Jjangu, Moni, and Yeontan already passed away)," a user reacted.

"praying for Mickey. I hope he gets well very very soon, we love you mickey," a user shared.

"Oh Hobi... wish we could hug you... It's not an easy time seeing your furbabies lose their energetic selves.. Never gets easier..," a user mentioned.

The internet users wished for the fast recovery of Mickey.

"Please, I need him to be better soon, I can't see Hobi like that, much less imagine how Mickey is, it makes my heart hurt," a fan reacted.

"Hope Mickey recovers from the respiratory condition and be with Jung family for a long long time," a fan shared.

"Stay brave our sweet Sun, our Mickey is very loved... i wish he recovers well love you," a fan commented.

BTS' j-hope set to release his new track Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)

On May 28, 2025, the South Korean social media platform Weverse announced that BTS' j-hope would be releasing a new hip-hop track Killin' It Girl, in collaboration with GloRilla. The song would convey the feeling and excitement of falling in love at first sight. Meanwhile, a solo version featuring only j-hope's vocals would also be released simultaneously.

The label has also released the promotion schedule for the upcoming track, which has been listed below:

Concept Photo on May 29, 2025, at 11 am ET. Official MV Teaser on June 8, 2025, at 11 am ET. Killin' It Girl Official MV/ Live Performance Premiere and j-hope on the stage final on June 13, 2025, at 0 am ET and 6 am ET, respectively. Killin' It Girl Live Performance Premiere on June 14, 2025, at 11 am ET.

It is to be noted that special content will be released on June 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2025.

Killin' It Girl will be released on June 13, 2025, through BigHit Music.

