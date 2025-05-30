"It’s actually so close and is happening"- Fans excited as j-hope expresses his desire to do a Killin' It Girl TikTok challenge with BTS members

BTS' j-hope expressed his desire to do a Killin' It Girl TikTok dance challenge with his band members during a live broadcast on Weverse on May 29, 2025. During the live stream on the South Korean social media platform, a fan asked the BTS member if he would do a Killin' It Girl TikTok challenge with his band members.

In response, the More singer replied saying that the challenge would "suit all of them."

"If they will, then yeah. I honestly think it would suit all of them."

The Killin' It Girl challenge is a dance trend on TikTok that is being used as a way to promote j-hope's upcoming track Killin' It Girl. The singer will perform the song live for the first time on stage on June 13, 2025.

The clip mentioning j-hope's wish to do a Killin' It Girl TikTok challenge with seven members of the group went viral among the fandom. Netizens stated that since the rest of the band members would be discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025, it was possible that they would join him for the dance.

An X user took to the platform to state that it was "actually so close," hoping that all the BTS members would take part in the challenge.

"OMG it’s actually so close and is happening."

Fans also stated that they were sure that Jungkook would be ready to post a Killin' It Girl dance challenge video following his discharge. Others said that it would be "lovely" to see all the members doing the challenge together.

"Ahhhhhhhhh finally we can say this again woahhhhhhh it really near ahhhhhh,"- a fan reacted.

"Jungkook as soon as he discharged, his first TT post will be killin' it,"- a fan shared.

"OMG IM SO EXCITED FOR IT !!! IT WILL BE LOVELY TO SEEING THEM DOING A CHALLENGE DANCING TOGETHER,"- a fan mentioned.

Fans mentioned that since Killin' It Girl would be released after the discharge of he four BTS members from the military, they would join j-hope for the challenge.

"Hobi is the biggest supporter that all 7 are dance line,"- a user reacted.

"the song will be released after the discharge of 4/5 members , so of course they will do the challenge with hobi,"- a user shared.

"hobi said killin it girl would suit all the members when he was taking about doing challenges,"- a user mentioned.

BigHit Music released the promotion schedule for BTS' j-hope's upcoming track Killin' It Girl

BigHit Music dropped the promotion schedule for BTS' j-hope's upcoming track Killin' It Girl through the official X account on May 28, 2025. According to the schedule, the concept photo was released on May 29, 2025, at 11 am ET.

Official MV Teaser on June 8, 2025, at 11 am ET. Killin' It Girl Official MV/ Live Performance Premiere and j-hope on the stage final on June 13, 2025, at 6 am ET. Killin' It Girl Live Performance Premiere on June 14, 2025, at 11 am ET.

Special content will be released on June 19, 20, 21, 22, and July 5, 2025.

The artist released Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa following their discharge from the military. He also embarked on his first world tour, Hope on the Stage.

Killin' It Girl is slated for release on June 13, 2025, through BigHit Music.

