"This stage is pure magic" — Fans react as Miguel performs Sweet Dreams with j-hope on Hope on the Stage LA concert

On April 4, 2025, American singer and songwriter Miguel joined j-hope at the Hope on the Stage concert at BMO Stadium, LA. The duo performed their latest single, Sweet Dreams, in front of a packed stadium full of ARMYs.

Ad

Miguel collaborated with j-hope on his latest single, Sweet Dreams, and performed it earlier on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

j-hope also became the first Korean soloist to sell out a stadium show in the USA, achieving this feat with two sold-out shows on April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium. According to @touringkpop, the estimated ticket sales for both shows are 46,236.

Several fans on social media expressed their excitement about j-hope's and Miguel's performance at the concert. One fan remarked that this stage is "pure magic."

"Off the charts. This stage is pure magic," commented one fan on X .

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where one user remarked that the duo's performance was the "highlight" of the concert, while another described it as "magical. " One fan noted that Miguel's appearance made the performance even "amazing."

"Can’t yet fully express how spectacular tonight’s concert was because I don’t know where to start. There’s so many highlights to choose from, and witnessing Hobi perform Sweet Dreams with @Miguel was definitely one of them," remarked another fan.

Ad

"The happiness in Miguel's eyes as the crowd sang along with him word for word until he felt comfortable to stop singing & just point the mic towards the audience to finish the line,, it was magical!" exclaimed another fan.

"Miguel's surprise appearance during the "Sweet Dreams" performance made the song even more amazing,especially the way he surprised Hobi while he was singing along with ARMYs.. Just look at their smiles," reacted another fan.

Ad

More fan reactions suggested that, while they praised the performance, the ending was beautiful. One fan remarked that having Miguel and j-hope singing with ARMYs was "precious."

"Guys the ending of Sweet Dreams is beautiful ARMY sing along with Miguel..," commented another fan.

"What a delightful added bonus to have Miguel as a guest artist tonight. We were loud for 'Sweet Dreams'," wrote another fan.

Ad

"Army singing along with miguel and hobi during sweet dreams so precious," added another fan.

More about j-hope's latest single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)

Ad

j-hope's Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer and songwriter Miguel, was released on March 7, 2025. The BTS rapper co-wrote the song along with Johnny Goldstein, Sean Douglas, Sam Martin, and Theron Thomas.

According to BIGHIT Music, the R&B pop track is a heartfelt serenade that captures a sincere desire to love and be loved. In a statement as reported by the Korea Times on March 7, 2025, the singer said about his collaboration with Miguel stating;

Ad

"I've listened to Miguel's music a lot since I was young. I was happy to be able to collaborate with such a person."

The song was previewed at j-hope's Hope on the Stage Seoul concert at KSPO Dome. He shared the inspiration behind the song with the audience, saying,

"I’ve never released a song centered on love before, so this is my serenade to all of you.” as reported by Korea AngJoong Daily on March 3, 2025.

Ad

The song reached #1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 79 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, and Australia as of March 8, 2025. The song claimed the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts.

j-hope will headline Lollapalooza Berlin Music Festival on July 12 and 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More