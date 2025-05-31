“It matters and it means a lot”— Fans praise PSY for crediting BTS' Suga in update celebrating their song ‘That That’ achieving 600M views on YouTube

On May 31, 2025, South Korean singer PSY credited BTS' Suga while sharing an update related to their collaborative track, That That, through Instagram stories, making the fandom proud. For those unversed, the duo emerged as the only Korean male soloists to have a music video with over 600 million views on YouTube.
PSY and Suga's That That was released on April 29, 2022, through School Boy, Republic Records, and P Nation. It was the track of the former's eighth studio album, Psy 9th.
Subsequently, PSY's activity of sharing stories crediting both the artists for That That music video's success went viral among the fandom. They were elated to see the rapper commemorating the milestone with enthusiasm on his social media handle. One X user tweeted:
"I’ll never forget last summer when Psy thanked Yoongi for That That during his concert, in the midst of Everything. He didn’t have to keep the song in his set list (others didn’t). He continues to acknowledge him. It matters and it means a lot."
The fandom expressed their desire to see BTS' Suga, aka Min Yoon-gi, and PSY collaborating on another song or album.
"need them badly to jump on another hit," a fan reacted.
"I still remember how he was the first one to express his support to Yoongi in August - September, even though it was obvious that would make him a target too," a fan shared.
"psy really really is the biggest homie. he's one of the few people who have openly shared yoongi through all of this, like it's so clear this man is down bad," a fan commented.
Netizens mentioned they were grateful to PSY for always showcasing his love and support for Yoon-gi.
"I'm forever grateful to @psy_oppa for all the love and support he's given Yoongi Hope PSY and Yoongi collaborate again. I'm sure it will be huge," a user reacted.
"PSY being both Team Yoongi and Team @DataAgustD #taste," a user shared.
"I love @psy_oppa he always support SUGA @bts_twt..very loud n proud," a user mentioned.
BTS' Suga released his debut studio album D-Day in 2023
BTS' Suga released his debut studio album, D-Day, on April 21, 2023, through BigHit Music. It was the third installment of his trilogy of works, which included the mixtapes Agust D and D-2. The record featured ten tracks, which have been listed below:
- D-Day
- Haegeum
- Huh?
- Amygdala
- SDL
- People Pt.2 (feat. IU)
- Polar Night
- Interlude: Dawn
- Snooze (featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of the Rose)
- Life Goes On
The artist is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.