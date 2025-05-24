“The King”—Fans react as BTS’ SUGA's “D-2” extends its record as the Album by Kpop Soloist with most #1's of all time on Apple Music

On Friday, May 23, BTS' SUGA or Agust D's second mixtape album, D-2, extended its record as the K-pop soloist album with the most number of #1 on Apple Music. As per X account @btschartsdailyc, the idol's album currently holds over 48 instances where the album peaked on the music streaming platform's charts. Additionally, the second-highest count of #1 on Apple Music is also held by SUGA.

His debut studio album and the final addition to his mixtape trilogy, D-Day, sits right below D-2 with around 43 #1 instances on Apple Music. Fans are elated to learn about the rapper's latest milestone. Many have expressed on X that they are delighted to learn about the recognition that SUGA's solo albums are receiving.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"The King [fire emoticon]"

"King Agust D on top as he should," said a fan on X.

"Father on top, gotta love how well Yoongi's albums do on a truly gp-driven streaming platform," added another fan.

"A surprise release with no promo - D-2, did that!!! So proud!" commented a netizen.

More netizens shared how they are proud of the idol and his album's recent feat on Apple Music.

"D-2 being a complete surprise release having no physicals and from pre dynamite era.. D-2 REALLY PAVED THE WAY FOR K SOLOISTS," stated a fan

"Agust D is really one of the most organic artists because the way he is always at the top in platforms like Apple Music where is harder to chart," added an X user

"Sooo legendary and iconic and proud of yoongi," said a netizen

"So proud of you our King," commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' SUGA and his recent solo activities

BTS' SUGA or Min Yoon-gi is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands on the Rap Line of the K-pop boy group, which also includes other members, namely j-hope and RM of BTS. Apart from group activities as a BTS member, he also established a strong solo career.

He rolled out his first mixtape, Agust D, which held its title track under the same name of the album, in 2016. Following the commercial success and recognition of the same, the rapper continued the mixtape releases with a suprise album in 2020, D-2. The album featured a song, Daechwita, as its title track.

However, his official solo debut, apart from his mixtape releases, was in April 2023. He dropped his first studio album, D-DAY, which also stood as the conclusive album of his mixtape series. The song, Haegum, was the title track of the album. He also put forth a world tour SUGA Agust D Tour following the album release between the months of April 2023 and August 2023.

SUGA enlisted in the military in September 2023 as a public serivce worker. While there hasn't been other solo releases from the idol after his enlistment, many have been eagerly awaiting his upcoming discharge from the military on June 21, 2025.

