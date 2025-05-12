“The king, the boss” — Fans hail BTS’ Suga as he gets named #1 fastest rapper in K-pop

On May 12, 2025, Simple Been reported that SUGA from BTS scored the top spot on this year's list of K-pop’s quickest rappers. The ranking is based on rap pace, lyrical style, and flow accuracy.

The South Korean rapper hit 9.83 syllables per second on the track Cypher Pt. 2: Triptych. That makes it his fastest verse so far. The artist outranked his bandmate RM and others like Zico (Block B), Changbin and Han (Stray Kids), Bobby (iKON), T.O.P (BIGBANG), Mino (WINNER), Outsider (soloist), and Nature (DIAWINGS).

According to the outlet, the list looks at how fast artists rap while staying clear and tight with their words. SUGA’s speed in Cypher Pt. 2 stood out based on that data. Fans expressed excitement over him being recognized as the fastest rapper in Korean music.

"The king, the boss, Agust D," an X user commented.

Yoongi has been writing, producing, and rapping for years. His solo work under Agust D dives into personal topics and sounds different from his BTS tracks. The 32-year-old has been part of over 100 songs so far.

"Suga's lightning-fast 9.83 syllables per second in "Cypher Pt. 2: Triptych" cements his throne as K-pop's rap king in 2025, proving speed and soul can coexist in every bar!," a netizen said.

"Genuine talent, Rap skills, No lipsync, Impactful lyrics yess, Not like other so called rappers," a viewer noted.

"I started to like this genre from BTS's cypher series (before, I hate it). In which Suga impressed me most. Songs like Love yourself: tear, ugh, ddaeng, Agust D, Interlude: shadow.. are my favorite. Seems like I only like BTS rap, still the genre is not for me," another fan added.

Many commented on Yoongi's speed in rap, his ability to switch flows, and his skills in production and composition.

"He’s the king and the boss for sure! But if I’m completely honest, idc if he’s the fastest, bc his flow, lyrics and instrumentals r always on top level whether it’s fast rap or not. He’s versatile and very talented," a fan remarked.

"Yoongi really be out here rapping at the speed of light, switching flows like 5 times in one verse, and still hitting every beat with perfect cadence, like sir, how is this even human? KING behavior," a user mentioned.

"Yoongi,not only is faster, he's production and composition, something that many idols lack. I wish BTS rappers would remove the K-pop label because they have nothing to do with it," a person shared.

BTS SUGA’s solo song Haegeum surpasses 1 million plays

On May 9, 2025, BTS SUGA’s solo release, Haegeum, drew over one million plays in 24 hours on Spotify charts. The track was first dropped in April 2023 under his alternate name Agust D, as part of his solo record D-DAY.

The spike in streaming numbers follows as Min Yoon-gi approaches the final phase of his required military enlistment. Haegeum mixes rap with traditional Korean instrumentals and originally gained attention for its arrangement and lyrical themes.

The surge in SUGA's Haeguem aligns with a broader listener trend revisiting BTS members’ individual works during their service period. The BTS rapper was enlisted in September 2023 and is set to conclude his duties by June 2025.

