"Legend transcends time"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung wins "Best Solo Idol (Male)" Final at the Top Ten Awards 2025

On June 14, BTS' Kim Taehyung bagged the accolade for Best Solo Idol under the Male Category at the Top Ten Awards 2025, leaving the fans proud. The Love Me Again singer will also receive a physical trophy to celebrate his latest milestone.

For those unversed, the male artist received the award following his discharge from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025. He served his country for 18 months after joining the duty on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.

Subsequently, Kim Taehyung's latest feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fans. They expressed pride in the Winter Bear artist, as an X user tweeted:

"Taehyung the legend transcends time he always wins."

The fans shared multiple congratulatory snippets to celebrate Kim Taehyung's latest milestone.

"This is such a sweet win he deserves it too, he worked hard too," a fan reacted.

"I hope he gets this trophy by himself," a fan shared.

"Congratulations TAE you worked so hard my Bub," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BTS' Kim Taehyung deserved the physical trophy for his hard work.

"He deserve it…my velvet voice my amazing MAN taehyung," a user reacted.

"He very deserves this. This trophy given to the one who earned the title. He is the best idol so far. The TTA category is Best Solo Idol (Male)," a user shared.

"Congratulations Kim Taehyung. One thing about Kths is when we work together, we achieve our goals. Please now STREAMING WA,Friends, Layover songs and Vs entire discography is our next goal. Let's Keep WA on charts till V's next song drops please," a user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Taehyung wished good luck to his fellow comrades serving in the military

On June 10, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung expressed his gratitude to the ARMYs for waiting for him. He said, as translated by Instagram user @taetaebooo:

"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. And I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful, that I'm truly grateful."

He also wished his fellow comrades serving in the military good luck and that they got to fulfill their duty without any harm. He added, as translated by Instagram user @taetaebooo:

"Our Double Dragon Military Police Special Duty Team, Military Police Anti-Terrorism Unit, our executive officers, and brave soldiers, thank you so much for taking such good care of me. I will go into society, and I will work hard as someone who is good and really admirable. Thank you."

In recent news, BTS' V joined other bandmembers for j-hope's Hope On The Stage final tour on June 13.

