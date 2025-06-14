BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE solo world tour finale: Highlights, setlist, and all you need to know

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, BTS's j-hope held the last concert of his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. During the same, the idol rolled out several intriguing events to make his first world tour's closing extra special and memorable for both him and ARMYs.

He invited a few guests, such as Yoonmirae and Crush, to perform special numbers during the concert and also added extra songs to the usual setlist that he had rolled out throughout the world tour. The night also came to a grand end as BTS's j-hope bid farewell to the audience with a set of fireworks.

The following article will highlight more moments from the idol's final concert of his solo world tour.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's finale concert for HOPE ON THE STAGE

As the concert kicked off, BTS' j-hope went about performing the usual tracks of his setlist. However, when it came to the performance of the song Baepsae, fans and netizens began to go frenzy over the same, as he was seen dancing to the song, shirtless and with just a jacket.

His stage presence and the outfit stole the show. Additionally, fans were also excited to see Crush as one of the special guests for the finale concert. The two performed j-hope's recent single, Sweet Dreams, their 2022 collaborative song, Rush Hour. This was also the first time that fans received the track's live performance.

While Yoonmirae didn't get on stage to perform her collaborative track with j-hope, NEURON, she was present as an audience member at the show. Therefore, when the idol began to perform the track, he immediately looked at Yoonmirae and also pointed to her to get on stage when her verse began.

Additionally, fans found the idol's interaction with his backup dancers heartwarming. When he was performing his track lock/unlock, one of the backup dancers, Neal Junho, and the idol danced together and also played rock-paper-scissors, which is a part of the song's choreography. People naturally expressed that they will miss these interactions after the tour ends.

Here's the complete setlist of BTS' j-hope's finale concert as part of HOPE ON THE STAGE:

What If...

Pandora's Box

Arson

Stop

on the street (solo version)

lock/unlock

i don't know

i wonder...

Trivia: Just Dance

Killin' It Girl

Mona Lisa

Sweet Dreams (with Crush)

Rush Hour (with Crush)

1 Verse

Base Line

HangSang

Airplane

Airplane Pt. 2

MIC DROP

Baepsae

Dis-ease

Outro: EGO

Daydream

Chicken Noodle Soup

= (Equal Sign)

Future

NEURON

Safety Zone

Lastly, the idol also left many fans teary-eyed with his short but emotional message at the end of the concert.

"I say this in every part of the tour. I, jhope, will perform for you, I'll dance, rap, and sing for you until the last moment my body allows me to," he stated.

Following the same, the tour and the last concert concluded with a set of fireworks to complete the idol's first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

