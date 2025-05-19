“Stop exposing armys” — Internet hilariously reacts as BTS’ j-hope catches fans in 4K, likes viral post-HOTS concert video

On May 18, 2025, BTS member j-hope went live for 15 minutes on Weverse following his HOPE ON THE STREET show. During the session, he angled his phone camera toward the TV, where he showed fans heading out after the performance.

Ad

The quick moment stirred chatter online as it captured the wrap-up of the night. The K-pop idol also liked a TikTok clip featuring a scene from one of his concerts, where a fan is seen lifting a “Hobi money” bill from the floor using their foot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The custom-made bills, tossed during his sets, are part of his regular stage gimmick. The footage quickly spread across fan pages and TikTok feeds. Hobi also hit the like button on a similar video on Instagram. His repeated activity on these clips drew amused reactions from followers.

"Hobi 😭😭😂stop exposing armys😭😭," an X user hilariously commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The stream and social media posts come amid j-hope’s solo world tour. His online presence continues to spark lively discussions in the fanbase.

"Lorddddd he's seeing everything we do 😭😭😭," a fan remarked.

"I can’t believe we’re getting exposed like this 😭😭😭," a user mentioned.

"Hobi has eyes everywhere...👀👀I love his humor 🤣🤣," a person shared.

More reactions on his Weverse video.

Ad

"These videos are so cute. 🥰 It’s adorable that he watches them. It’s the best thing to stan people who stan you back! We are so lucky!," a netizen said.

"This is the cutest and sweetest ever I have never seen anyone loving their fans like this we are so lucky to have tannies in our lives 😭😭," a viewer noted.

Ad

"It was the most endearing thing ever, and him saying "you guys are lovely" js made my heart sunk. The sweet soul you have, dear hobiii 😭💜," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope faced several alleged fan misconduct incidents during the HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the 17th of May, 2025, BTS' j-hope extended his solo HOPE ON THE STAGE tour in Macau at Galaxy Arena. During the concert, he changed the usual layout of his performance for Equal Sign. Instead of heading toward the front rows as seen at earlier venues, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer walked up to the seated area to greet fans there.

A video later emerged showing him reaching out to a supporter. Another individual beside them also grabbed his hand. The brief moment did not affect the event, and the artist moved forward with his performance as planned.

Ad

The concert came amid ongoing reports of fans crossing physical limits during the tour. Several videos from earlier cities have surfaced, showing similar instances. During recent tour stops, j-hope faced repeated unwanted physical contact from fans.

In Jakarta on May 3, admirers gripped the idol’s forearm and then went for his face, allegedly causing a minor scratch. Similar incidents occurred in Japan (April 19) and Mexico City (March 24).

BTS j-hope's forthcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE concert will take place on May 24, 2025, and May 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Hall) in Taipei, Taiwan. After that, the idol will head to Osaka, Japan, to perform at the Kyocera Dome on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More