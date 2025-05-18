“Let jhope and the selected ARMY have THEIR MOMENT” —Internet calls out fan’s conduct at BTS idol’s Macau HOTS concert

On May 17, 2025, BTS’ j-hope kicked off his first solo show in Macau as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The concert took place at Galaxy Arena and was the first of two scheduled performances in the city.

During “Equal Sign,” a song where he typically steps down to meet fans, the K-pop idol changed things up. Instead of heading to the front row like in previous stops, he moved toward the seated section to interact with fans there.

A video from the moment later made its way online. Two supporters were seen clutching the BTS rapper's hand. In the clip, it looked like he extended his arm toward just one individual, but another person beside them also latched on. The clip spread across social media and got people talking.

"That was a cute moment!! 🥰 💜 I didn't like the individual to the left with the interference!! Jhope didn't ask her!! Let jhope and the selected ARMY have THEIR MOMENT!! It's OBVIOUS Jhope didn't choose you!! 🙄," an X user commented.

A fan comment on BTS j-hope's HOTS concert fan's conduct (Image via X/@MickeyParks18)

Even with the brief disruption, the BTS artist continued the concert without any pause. He completed his full set as planned. He will perform once more on 18th May in Macau before heading to the next tour stop.

"Why did the other girl grab his hand too :/ she should've let the person hobi chose have her moment," a fan remarked.

"Girl in red is such a loser like let the chosen girl have her moment?? Why are you holding onto Hobi like he chose YOU?," a viewer noted.

"No but the person beside her????? Why was she holding hobi’s hand too let the army gets her spotlight," a person shared.

As the tour moves forward, fans have been discussing the incident online.

"The girl in red is a bit presumptuous. She kept on bothering the interaction," a netizen said.

"The one on the red invited herself, Hobi chose only one, the other put her hand on top of theirs🫠," a user mentioned.

"No…. He chose one army and the other girl just grabbed his hand 😪," another fan added.

BTS’ j-hope previously encountered repeated fan breaches during the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour

j-hope has faced several cases of inappropriate contact from fans during his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. Multiple clips from different cities have surfaced online, showing fans crossing physical boundaries during live shows.

For instance, on May 3, 2025, during his Jakarta concert, the 31-year-old walked close to the front row while performing “Equal Sign.” A fan in the VIP zone grabbed his arm and didn’t let go. Footage shows him trying to pull away.

The same fan later reached out and touched his face. A third moment happened while he was high-fiving fans along the barricade. His arm was tugged again, and reports suggest it left a small scratch on his hand.

Just two weeks earlier, on April 19, a similar situation happened at his show in Saitama, Japan. A fan unexpectedly hugged him during a barricade segment. Another reached out and touched his stomach. These moments were filmed by fans and later shared online.

Another incident happened on March 24 in Mexico City. The Chicken Noodle Soup singer had stepped off the stage to greet the crowd up close. One person touched him while he interacted with fans. j-hope continued performing in all cases.

BTS j-hope's upcoming concerts are in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 24 and 25. The world tour will conclude in Osaka, Japan, on May 31.

