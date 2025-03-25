"People must have boundaries"- ARMYs slam inappropriate fan behavior toward BTS' j-hope during HOPE ON THE STAGE tour in Mexico

BTS' j-hope is currently on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. His recent concert in Mexico City on March 24, 2025, sparked controversy after a video surfaced showing a fan touching him without consent. The viral clip showed j-hope interacting with the audience after getting off the stage to be close to fans.

Ad

However, one fan reached out and touched his stomach for a few seconds before the idol moved away. This action led to widespread outrage among many ARMYs (BTS fandom).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. They condemned the lack of boundaries and argued that such behavior could discourage idols from engaging closely with audiences in the future. An X user, @TataMicAna wrote,

"Shame on anyone who decides to do things like these. Everyone has been respectful so far, why do people think they´ll appreciate if anyone crosses the line? People must have boundaries."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many emphasized the importance of respecting the personal space of artists. They stated that while j-hope enjoys connecting with fans, actions like these could make him uncomfortable.

"Broo whyyyyy ... seriously? He finally gets the chance to interact with army's as he always wanted and wtf ??? Do you not want the boys to ever interact with us again ? You're screwing this up. Imagine if all 7 would interact with us like Hobi did but in 60+ shows," a fan commented.

Ad

"This is giving me anxiety. Invading anyone's personal space is a big NO. And this is terrible fan behaviour. Please no... just don't. The boys trust us so much. If they want this, they will initiate it and talk to us about this. Currently, just DON'T," an X user wrote.

"I think its common sense that if you don't want anyone randomly touching your chest, then you shouldn't randomly touch someone's chest like that. Celebrity or not. Fan or not. You all are strangers," a fan remarked.

Ad

Some pointed out that j-hope's reaction suggested unease. They wrote that the idol seemingly looked uncomfortable as he quickly moved away after the incident.

"He definitely jumped back because of that. Everyone else at barricade has managed to be respectful," a fan mentioned.

"this is SO inappropriate, you can also see that he wasn’t comfortable with it since he pulled away right after she put her hands, i didn’t think someone would do this at his concert, his tour has been going so well but yea let’s not do this.. smh," an X user commented.

Ad

"they still touched his torso without consent and kept reaching for him even after he immediately stepped back, so that's still a disgusting thing to do," another netizen added.

BTS' j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE tour: Upcoming dates, health updates, and more

j-hope began his solo world tour with three shows in Seoul before traveling to North America and Asia. He performed his hit tracks like Arson, Mic Drop, MORE, Daydream, and Chicken Noodle Soup, among others.

Ad

During his second day in Mexico, j-hope also shared an update about his health. He revealed that he had suffered from a high fever before the show. He expressed gratitude to a doctor who treated him. It allowed him to recover in time for his performance. j-hope assured fans that he was feeling better and ready to continue the tour. As translated by an X user, @mhereonlyforbts, j-hope said,

"Before the concert I was very sick. my fever was upto 39°. I feel good now though thankfully! At the time, to be here, I had to recover, so I went to a hospital for support. And the truth is, I have this energy with that doctor. I honestly didn't mean to say this. For me, he's the savior. Thanks to him, I feel better. I'm finishing this date. So invited him at the concert."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope's next stop will be in San Antonio on March 26 and 27. It will be followed by concerts in Oakland, Los Angeles, Manila, and other major cities. Here is the complete list of his remaining tour dates:

March 26, March 27 – San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

– San Antonio, Frost Bank Center March 31, April 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

– Oakland, Oakland Arena April 4, April 6 – Los Angeles, BMO Stadium

– Los Angeles, BMO Stadium April 12, April 13 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

– Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena April 19, April 20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena

– Saitama, Saitama Super Arena April 26, April 27 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

– Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium May 3, May 4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

– Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK May 10, May 11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

– Bangkok, Impact Arena May 17, May 18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

– Macau, Galaxy Arena May 24, May 25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

– Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) May 31, June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome

Ad

The tour began on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. It will end on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

j-hope completed his military service in October 2024. He went for a month-long break soon after he served 18 months in the military.

He also released two tracks, Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel) and Mona Lisa. Both tracks were performed live before their official release in his concert. He has hinted at another solo track, but there has been no official announcement.

Ad

With more concerts ahead, anticipation remains high for j-hope's next solo projects before BTS’ full-group reunion in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback