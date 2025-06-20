"Thee BADDEST" — Love Island USA fans react as Megan Thee Stallion enters the villa in shocking season 7 twist

Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 15, confirming online rumors. Fans were shocked to see the Grammy-winning rapper enter the Fiji villa, with her 2022 song Her playing in the background.

She also promoted her swimwear line during her visit. This season has featured many surprises, including new contestants, daily challenges, recouplings, and unexpected events like Megan’s visit.

Following the teaser of Megan’s entrance in the villa, fan responses on X gained traction. Some posts emerged shortly after the teaser clip aired across official Love Island USA season 7 social accounts.

"i’m dumping EVERYONE in the villa for Meg," a user wrote.

"im already sat. peacock is opened," a tweet read.

More users continued posting reactions tied to Megan’s surprise appearance, reflecting how Megan’s involvement attracted viewers who had not been regularly watching the season.

"Me watching love island for the first time," a person commented.

"They got hot gworl meg eating on there?? Okay let me start watching the season," a post read.

"Hotter than the sun!!," a user wrote.

Fans continued to tag the official show account and Megan directly, while using hashtags like #HotGirlSummer and #LoveIslandUSA.

"The villa ain’t ready for this level of pressure," a tweet read.

"Very much seated," a person commented.

Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion enters the Love Island USA villa

Who is Megan Thee Stallion

As per Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete on February 15, 1995, is a rapper from Houston. She gained recognition in 2016 through a viral freestyle and became the first female rapper signed to 300 Entertainment in 2018. Her early singles, Big Ole Freak and Hot Girl Summer, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, followed by her debut album, Good News, and No. 1 hits like Savage and WAP.

She has collaborated with artists such as Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Maroon 5. Megan has received several Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.

Surprise visit to the villa

Megan Thee Stallion’s entrance was teased through a series of texts received by the Islanders, prompting visible excitement around the Love Island USA villa. Several cast members were seen running, jumping, and reacting loudly as they read the messages. Soon after, a dance challenge commenced, featuring all the Islanders participating in coordinated moves on the lawn.

The episode built up to Megan’s arrival by playing her 2022 single Her as she walked into the villa. Dressed in branded swimwear, Megan entered the space and made her way to the confessional room, where she stated,

“I’m finna shake the table. Love Island is not ready for this type of bombshell.”

The Islanders’ reactions to seeing Megan in person were shown in real time. Many gathered around her, visibly engaged in conversation and taking part in her swimwear line, which she promoted during her visit.

Megan’s appearance marks the first time a Grammy Award–winning recording artist has made an in-person appearance inside the Love Island USA villa. While past seasons have included guest hosts, musicians, or pre-recorded messages from celebrities, her direct interaction with the cast in the physical villa space represents a first for the series.

Stream season 7 of Love Island USA on Peacock.

