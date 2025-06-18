Who went home on Love Island USA tonight? Season 7 episode 14's elimination explored

Tensions in the villa continued to rise in Love Island USA season 7 episode 14 as shifting relationships and a crucial recoupling set the stage for another elimination. The episode concluded with Jalen Brown being eliminated from the villa.

His exit came after he and Huda Mustafa found themselves single following the latest round of recoupling. Both Islanders were put at risk, and the remaining cast was asked to vote for whom they wanted to keep. With Huda receiving more votes to stay, Jalen became the latest Islander to go home.

Elimination overview on Love Island USA season 7 episode 14

Pressure rises inside the Love Island USA villa

The episode picked up following the fallout from the previous night’s events, where Jeremiah Brown rekindled his connection with Iris Kendall, severing ties with Huda Mustafa.

The aftermath of his decision created tension throughout the villa, as Huda and Jeremiah continued to argue, drawing reactions from other Islanders. Their ongoing conflict led to a noticeable divide, with some Islanders supporting Jeremiah while others became increasingly frustrated with Huda’s behavior.

As tensions remained high, the Islanders encountered a new twist in the recoupling process. The female Islanders were asked to wait behind doors while the male Islanders made their selections. A door would only open if the man chose to couple up with the woman behind it.

While some outcomes were predictable, such as Nic Vansteenberghe choosing Cierra Ortega, others shifted the dynamics of the Love Island USA villa. Austin Shepard selected Amaya Espinal, and Ace Greene decided to move forward with Chelley Bissainthe after earlier uncertainty.

Hannah Fields paired with Pepe Garcia, while Taylor Williams recoupled with Olandria Carthen, ending her brief connection with Jalen Brown. By the final moments of the recoupling, Huda and Iris were left for Jeremiah to choose between. Jeremiah chose Iris once again, leaving Huda single. Jalen also ended up without a partner, putting both him and Huda in danger of elimination.

One decision seals the outcome of who's going home

Once it became clear that Huda and Jalen were the last two single Islanders, host Ariana Madix announced that the rest of the cast would vote to determine who should stay. Each Islander cast a vote, creating a moment of collective responsibility with long-term implications for villa relationships.

The final tally showed eight votes in favor of saving Huda and four for keeping Jalen. Those who voted to eliminate Huda included Jeremiah, Nic, Pepe, and Austin. However, the majority chose to keep her in the villa, resulting in Jalen’s departure. Jalen had previously tried to build a connection with Olandria, but her decision to return to Taylor left him without a viable path forward in the game.

His elimination reflected the group’s assessment of current connections and individual contributions to the Love Island USA villa environment. With his exit, the cast continues to advance with new pairings and evolving relationship dynamics.

Recoupled Islanders as of episode 14

Following the Love Island USA's episode 14, several new couples formed as a result of the recoupling process. Ace Greene teamed up with Chelley Bissainthe, while Austin Shepard chose to couple with Amaya Espinal.

Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe and Cierra Ortega stayed together, and Hannah Fields formed a new connection with Jose “Pepe” Garcia. Jeremiah Brown selected Iris Kendall, ending his previous relationship with Huda Mustafa. Olandria Carthen returned to Taylor Williams, reestablishing their earlier bond.

After the recoupling, Huda Mustafa and Jose "Pepe" Garcia were the only two Islanders left single when the episode ended.

Fans can watch Love Island USA season 7 at any time on Peacock.

