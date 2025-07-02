“Same recycled songs”- Netizens react to Travis Scott’s new snippet from JackBoys 2

On June 30, 2025, Travis Scott posted a short teaser of a new track from JackBoys 2, captioned,

“JACKBOYS 2 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🫠 We shall eat soon.”

While some praised the brief snippet and are looking forward to the full release, others called the sound repetitive, accusing the rapper of reusing familiar sounds. The snippet follows months of hype, rumors, and strategic drops tied to Scott’s brand and ongoing feuds within the industry.

NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) shared the snippet via their X (formerly Twitter) account on June 30, 2025.

However, not all fans of the rapper are excited, as some allege that the rapper is "recycling" his songs.

"Travis Scott releases the same recycled songs, we're sick of it, an X user wrote.

"Erewon, really? This is why rap is dying btw. It's just another vehicle for product placement at this point," an X user commented on the song's title.

"It all sounds the same," an X user said, quote tweeting the original past

On the other hand, many fans are excited for the drop and want it as soon as possible, although no release dates have been confirmed so far. Some commented that Travis Scott has been teasing the album for far too long, and it should be released soon.

"Sounds amazing ngl, hoping for it to drop this Friday," a rap news account account on X commented.

"we need the album already," another fan on X said.

"Sounds good 🔥 Hopefully he drops this week," one fan said.

The teaser was part of a carousel post that also featured two proposed cover artworks, one of which directly referenced the design of the original JackBoys album. While Scott didn’t reveal a specific release date, the timing of the post has also led some fans to speculate that the album might drop before or alongside Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out on July 11, 2025, following a public feud with Pusha T.

"yea he dropping the same day as the clipse," an X user speculated in the comments.

"Aight this s**t hard, he would be smart if he dropped this album with a Pusha diss the week after Clipse drops That way you don’t give em any first week clout boost," one fan said.

"It's over for Pusha ☕💔," another X user commented.

More about Travis Scott's JackBoys 2

JackBoys 2 will be the second compilation from Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label, following the first JackBoys release in December 2019, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The label’s updated roster includes Wallie the Sensei, who was recently announced as an official signee after being confirmed as a featured artist on the project.

The upcoming album comes with a new film directed by Harmony Korine as well. Korine previously worked with Travis Scott on 2023’s Circus Maximus and the experimental action film Aggro Dr1ft. According to a synopsis from the promotional poster, the JackBoys 2 film will follow the themes of “fast cars, bright lights, and one shot to make it out,” with Travis Scott and his crew facing high-stakes choices.

In a fan interaction reported by HipHopDX on July 1, 2025, Travis Scott was asked directly when JackBoys 2 would be released. He responded, saying,

“Soon as f**k.”

This followed several prior hints, including a now-expired post celebrating his mother’s birthday on April 30, 2025, where Travis Scott claimed she told him to drop the album that day. While no release followed at that time, Scott’s posts since then have kept speculation alive.

The album is now available for pre-order, accompanied by a new line of merchandise. Scott has repeatedly described the upcoming project in strong terms, calling it “brazy” and “certified” in various social media posts. In the caption of his Instagram post on April 22, 2025, talking about his WWE appearance at WrestleMania 41, Scott wrote,

“I DON’T WANT A RECEIPT I WANT BLOOOODDD AFTER JACKBOYS 2 I NEEEEEDDD THAT.

As of July 1, 2025, JackBoys 2 remains without a formal release date, but both promotional activity and artist statements indicated that the release might be soon. With Clipse’s release around the corner and Travis Scott’s many hints and snippets on social media, fans should remain on the lookout for the final drop date.

