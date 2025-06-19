Pusha T claims Travis Scott doesn't rap in fresh attack after dissing him on his song "So Be It"

Pusha T doubled down on his comments against fellow rapper Travis Scott after dissing him in the new Clipse song, So Be It. In a new interview following the song's release, Push implied that Scott was a rapper who didn't rap.

For context, Pusha T took shots at Travis Scott in the third verse of So Be It, referencing the latter's 2023 album Utopia and his ex-partner, Kylie Jenner. He also explained in detail why he dissed Scott during an interview with GQ Magazine, published on June 17, questioning his supposed lack of loyalty and calling him a "wh*re".

On June 18, 2025, radio personality Ebro Darden took to his Instagram page to post a clip of his interview with the Clipse duo, Pusha T and No Malice, for his show on Apple Music.

In the snippet, Push revealed that he thought Travis Scott was "disrespectful," adding that he "personally don't like rappers who don't rap." He also accused Scott of "backbiting" and being "backhanded," saying:

"I just thought it was disrespectful... we don't even want you here, to be honest. Like, we're not here to hobnob with any rappers, and I personally don't like rappers who don't rap. Like, I don't want to hear that, I don't want it. So, to come in and interrupt the session to do something backhanded and backbiting and, not for nothing, man, I done had to put my arm around you before."

In the interview, Pusha further elaborated that he noticed Travis Scott engaging in similar behavior numerous times, recounting one instance involving Scott's supposed mentor, Kanye West, and another incident ahead of the rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

For context, Pusha T is referring to Travis Scott collaborating with Drake on the former's song, Sicko Mode, where the Canadian rapper took shots at Ye.

The second instance referred to Scott encouraging Future and Metro Boomin to play Like That at a Rolling Loud festival in 2024, despite his amicable relationship with Drake. For context, the song kicked off the Lamar-Drake rap beef in 2024.

In his interview with Ebro, Pusha T advised Travis Scott to stay out of rappers' business, saying:

"To go along with the title, So Be It, he does this numerous times. He'll do it with his mentor, Ye. He was even instrumental in the whole beef now, the Like That verse, egging that on. I don't want nobody who don't rap too egg nothing on. You don't rap. Stay out of rappers' business. You, specifically, stay out of rappers' business. Don't do that."

Why did Pusha T diss Travis Scott?

On June 17, Clipse released the second song, titled So Be It, from their forthcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out. The Pharrell Williams-produced track saw Pusha T taking shots at an unnamed rapper in the last verse. Many initially presumed the intended recipient to be Kanye West.

“You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took your b***h and your pride in front of me/ Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gross was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat / The net gon’ call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it,” Pusha T rapped in So Be It.

However, in his GQ Magazine interview published that same day, Pusha T revealed the diss was aimed at Travis Scott.

According to the interview, Push stated that the song's catalyst was Scott interrupting a Clipse recording session with Pharrell Williams at the Louis Vuitton HQ in Paris to play them his album, Utopia.

The album included the song Meltdown, where Drake dissed Williams in his guest verse.

“The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session. He sees me and Malice] there," Pusha said.

Push continued that while Scott played the song in question, he did not play Drake's verse for them.

"He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”

In the GQ interview, Pusha T questioned Scott's loyalty, considering Williams was credited as a producer on Utopia. He continued that he had noticed Scott remaining neutral whenever it benefited him, recounting two instances of the rapper supposedly indulging in said behavior.

Pusha T reiterated one incident with Drake and Ye regarding Sicko Mode and the second with Drake and Kendrick Lamar regarding Like That, saying:

"He's done this a lot. He has no picks. He'll do this with anybody. He did it with ‘Sicko Mode’. He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, ‘Play that, play that!’ He don't have no picks, no loyalty to nobody. He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We're not in your mix. Keep your mix over there,” Pusha T continued.

The Clipse rapper emphasized that it was more about the "principle" of things rather than being affected by the actual incident. In another interview with The Popcast, he stood his ground following the diss, dubbing Travis Scott "harmless" and "shameless."

Travis Scott has not responded to the diss or Pusha T's subsequent interviews at the time of writing this article.

