"Another 20 v. 1 brewing up?" — Netizens react to A$AP Rocky and Tyler The Creator seemingly supporting Pusha T's diss against Travis Scott

Pusha T had dissed Travis Scott in a track by Clipse titled So Be It, which dropped on June 17. According to GQ, while Pusha had never particularly mentioned Scott in the track, some references indicated it, such as the mention of "Utopia." Meanwhile, rappers like Tyler, the Creator, and A$AP Rocky have reportedly extended support to Pusha.

Hours after the track's release, Tyler, the Creator, reposted it on his Instagram account. An X account, @ATP_RAP, has uploaded a tweet claiming that Rocky and Mike Dean liked the diss track.

The tweet even came with screenshots suggesting the likes of Dean and Rocky, as well as the report by Tyler. Netizens have also flooded the comment section with their opinions on the same. As many as 1.3 million people had viewed the tweet. A user (@JDWhite112) tweeted:

"Another 20 v. 1 brewing up?"

Another user wrote on X:

"Industry is going to stay divided for a while."

"Travis gonna get a small taste of that industry 20v1 Drake endured 😆," added a tweet.

"It's about to be crazy," explained a netizen.

Many other netizens shared their responses in the comments section under the tweet. Many thought that these alleged reactions by the artists about Travis Scott were bound to happen. A user tweeted:

"Tyler been hated Trav so that’s not much of a surprise."

"Rocky and Trav have never been cool so not surprised," wrote another one.

"Nothing is going to destroy Travis' career. get over it," mentioned a netizen.

Pusha T shed light on why he was aiming at Travis Scott in the new song

In his latest interview with GQ on June 17, 2025, Pusha T opened up about why he aimed a diss track at Travis Scott. Pusha recalled an incident that occurred with Scott back in 2023 at Louis Vuitton's headquarters in Paris. According to him, Travis Scott arrived at the venue when Pusha T, Malice, and Pharrell were in the middle of a recording session.

Pusha further claimed that Scott wasn't bothered by what he was doing and was only focused on playing his music. The Sweet Serenade rapper claimed that Scott wanted them to listen to one of his music pieces and also wanted to record them then. Pusha continued:

"We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]."

According to Pusha T, about a week later, Travis Scott released Meltdown. The song included a portion by Drake, in which he took a dig at Pharrell. Pusha T claimed that while Travis wanted them to listen to the track, he concealed the fact that it included a diss towards Pharrell by Drizzy.

The part that Travis Scott apparently concealed from Pusha was where Drake threatened to melt down Pharrell's iconic jewelry. Pusha further shared his perception of Scott and stated:

"He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot."

As of now, So Be It has garnered more than 920,000 views and over 94,000 likes on YouTube since its release. Many netizens expressed that they were impressed by the work done on the track.

