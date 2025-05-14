When will the Palm Tree Festival take place? A$AP Rocky and Swedish House Mafia announced as headliners for the event 

This year's Palm Tree Festival will take place in France, as A$AP Rocky and Swedish House Mafia are set to headline the event. This will be the festival's first St. Tropez edition and will take place on July 26.

The Palm Tree Festival is produced by Kygo's Palm Tree Crew. Previously, the likes of Hawaii, Australia, Lake Tahoe, Aspen, and the Hamptons have hosted the festival which will now take place in the French Riviera.

Palm Tree Crew's co-founder, Myles Shear, said (via Billboard):

“As we continue to grow Palm Tree Music Festival globally, St. Tropez marks a monumental step in our expansion into Europe. We’re bringing the best of Palm Tree Crew — music, travel, and entertainment — to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, and kicking off what’s to be an amazing European run.”

Notably, there will be more European editions of the festival soon. However, as of now, the July 26 event will feature Sammy Virji, Cassian, Cruz, Lubo Hang, Xandra, and Roman Cleiss. As mentioned before, A$AP Rocky and Swedish House Mafia will headline the event.

The tickets go on sale on May 16, 2025. Interested individuals can purchase the tickets on Palm Tree Festival's website.

Kygo and Shear expanding Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Beach Club Opens At MGM Grand, Brought To Life By Palm Tree Crew And Tao Group Hospitality (Image Source: Getty)

Besides being Palm Tree Crew's co-founder, Myles Shear is also Kygo's long-term manager. They opened Palm Tree Club, a 115-room hotel and restaurant, in Miami last year, as an addition to the music festival as they look to expand their brand.

The duo are taking inspiration from Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, as Kygo explained in an interview with Billboard in 2022:

“He created so many areas where [his fans] can come together — it doesn’t even need to be at his shows. It can be at his hotel or a Margaritaville bar. That’s what we’re trying to create: something that’s bigger than the music. A community, a movement.”

For those unversed, Margaritaville is a hospitality company that features numerous restaurants, hotels, and more, themed on Jimmy Buffett.

Aspen to increase capacity for Palm Tree Festival 2026

The Palm Tree Festival will return to Aspen in February 2026. Ahead of the event, the Aspen City Council has approved a resolution that will allow Palm Tree Festival to expand the infrastructure at Rio Grande Park. However, it will not add more footprint for the normal audience, but add another storey for VIP attendees.

The city's special events director, Nancy Lesley, said (via Aspen Times):

“This includes an addition of a VIP deck, which in essence, what it would look like is a second story to the tent. Just so we’re clear about this, it would add an additional 6 feet to the tent. We are not talking about a much larger size of the tent.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Rachel Richards confirmed:

“You had 5,000 attendees last year, so we would be looking at an additional 700 to 1,000 for 2026?”

The necessary financial and operational details are yet to be confirmed. Reportedly, the expansion will require around 2-3 days of road closure around Rio Grande Place.

Last year's Palm Tree Festival at Aspen featured Dom Dolla, LP Giobbi, and Sofi Tukker.

