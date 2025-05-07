Who played Lando in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’? A$AP Rocky reveals he auditioned for the role but it was “trash” 

In an interview with Variety on May 6, A$AP Rocky disclosed that he auditioned for the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The role ultimately went to Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), who portrayed the character in the 2018 film directed by Ron Howard. During the Variety interview published two days after Star Wars Day, A$AP Rocky praised Glover’s casting and admitted,
"I auditioned for “Star Wars” — for Lando — and my audition was trash. I was trash that day. My man Childish Gambino [Donald Glover] was a way better Lando than I would’ve provided at that time. And I think he looked a little more like [Billy Dee Williams] than me."
The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, remains open to joining the franchise, telling Variety, “Hell, yeah,” when asked if he would audition again.
Solo explores the origins of Han Solo alongside Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando, set a decade before A New Hope. Directed by Ron Howard, the 2018 film delves into Han’s early days as a smuggler, including his famed Kessel Run and the acquisition of the Millennium Falcon.
The project faced production challenges, including a mid-shoot director change from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to Howard. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed $393 million globally and introduced Donald Glover’s critically praised take on Lando.
Solo also featured Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett, expanding the lore of the Star Wars underworld.
From music to movies: A$AP Rocky’s acting career and upcoming projects
A$AP Rocky’s acting resume includes roles in Rick Famuyiwa’s Dope (2015) and Anthony Mandler’s Monster (2018). His next project is Spike Lee’s High and Low remake, Highest 2 Lowest, where he stars alongside Denzel Washington. The film, set for release on August 22, features Rocky as Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper entangled in a ransom plot targeting Washington’s character, a music mogul.
Reflecting on filming during his 2021 felony assault trial (he was acquitted in 2024), Rocky told Variety,
"That’s why I was able to embody the character so well. I was able to act like a piece of sh*t who was going away for a long time but didn’t realize the consequences, because in real life, I knew exactly what the consequences felt like.”
A$AP Rocky’s Solo audition adds to a growing list of musicians-turned-actors in Star Wars, following Glover and others like Lupita Nyong’o. Glover’s portrayal earned praise for channeling Billy Dee Williams’ charm, a benchmark Rocky acknowledged.
While Solo underperformed at the box office, it solidified Glover’s Lando as a fan favorite. Lucasfilm has since announced a standalone Lando series, though Glover’s involvement remains unconfirmed.
A$AP Rocky’s focus remains on Highest 2 Lowest, which reimagines Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 thriller in a modern New York setting. The film marks his first collaboration with Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, following minor roles in Monster and Dope.
Despite his self-critical view of the Solo audition, A$AP Rocky’s openness to future Star Wars opportunities aligns with Disney’s expanding universe, which includes shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. No official offers have been reported, but fans continue to speculate on social media.